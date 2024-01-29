New TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze® Smart Bed Delivers A Sleep Temperature Range Of Up To 30 Degrees* For Your Coolest Sleep Yet

The most advanced sleep climate solution from Tempur-Pedic® provides personalized climate control and TEMPUR® pressure relief with individually-controlled ActiveAir Technology® to help keep you cool and comfortable all night long.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced their all-new TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze® smart bed focused on helping the 62 percent of Americans who have at least one hot sleeper in the house. This new advancement builds upon the strong equity of the TEMPUR-Breeze® line with even greater, more personalized cooling benefits for consumers. This is the second generation ActiveBreeze product and the first to be fully integrated with Sleeptracker-AI®. It offers customizable climate programs tied to each consumers sleep schedule. Additionally, the new ActiveBreeze Smart Bed will include the well-received, industry-first relaxation programs introduced in 2023. The ActiveBreeze Smart Bed will be offered at $9,998 queen adjustable set.

"Our team of innovators is relentlessly focused on designing and scaling product solutions to common sleep disturbances. ActiveBreeze is designed to personalize climate control delivering a range of up to 30 degrees* from warm to cooling. With patented ActiveAir Technology, the ActiveBreeze mattress distributes consistent air flow for each sleep partner, "says Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO. "We expect these advanced offerings to accelerate premium sales for our retail partners while delighting consumers with innovative features and benefits. We are committed to continued investment in superior, game-changing innovation that further positions Tempur-Pedic as an unsurpassed leader in premium bedding."

The TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze smart bed features the Company's patented dual-zone climate control system. Its innovative ActiveAir Technology allows you to tailor the level of cooling – from low to medium or high – on each side of the bed, and includes an active bed-warming feature, making it perfect for couples with different sleep-climate needs. The TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze smart bed also includes the innovative ProSmart Air base, with automatic snore response^, Sleeptracker-AI coaching and insights, and a suite of relaxation programs to help you fall asleep more easily. And because it is a Tempur-Pedic, you'll enjoy the adaptative, pressure-relieving support of our exclusive TEMPUR-Material.

ActiveAir Technology : The TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze features our innovative ActiveAir Technology, which integrates the new TEMPUR-Ergo ProSmart Air Base, a patented air-distributing mattress design and easy-to-use controls to deliver personalized climate control on each side of the bed.

The TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze features our innovative ActiveAir Technology, which integrates the new TEMPUR-Ergo ProSmart Air Base, a patented air-distributing mattress design and easy-to-use controls to deliver personalized climate control on each side of the bed. Dual-Zone Climate Control : The TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze has a patented dual-zone climate control system, which allows each partner the ability to independently control and personalize the sleep climate on their side of the bed.

The TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze has a patented dual-zone climate control system, which allows each partner the ability to independently control and personalize the sleep climate on their side of the bed. TEMPUR-Ergo ProSmart Air Base : In addition to helping to keep you cool all-night long, the TEMPUR-Ergo ProSmart Air Base includes all of our most-advanced smart-base functionality, industry-first WaveForm Massage and SoundScape features, to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

In addition to helping to keep you cool all-night long, the TEMPUR-Ergo ProSmart Air Base includes all of our most-advanced smart-base functionality, industry-first WaveForm Massage and SoundScape features, to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. TEMPUR-Material Layers : The TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze mattress is made with our exclusive TEMPUR-Material, enhanced with added ventilation for increased airflow and deeper, more-restful sleep.

*Based on range of maximum active cooling and heating features. Cooling based on average heat index at mattress surface with the high fan setting measured over an 8-hour period; warming based on mattress surface temperature after a 60-minute period.

^Bed raises once approximately 12 degrees in response to snoring. This may reduce snoring in otherwise healthy individuals who snore due to body positioning.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 650+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

