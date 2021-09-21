New Test Shows If Your COVID Vaccine is Still Protecting You, Buy Online from Epitome Risk

With COVID and its variants, people want to manage their own health and wellness. Because the neutralizing antibody test is ordered directly by consumers online it is usually not covered by health insurance. Employees with a flexible spending account (FSA) or a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) can use that money to pay for the test.

The test kit is ordered online and delivered directly to your home. The package contains an easy-to-use finger stick and swab along with a prepaid envelope to send your results back to the lab. In 24-48 hours you will know your antibody level which will tell you if your vaccine is still effective.

Since the pandemic's early days, Epitome Risk experts have had their eye on neutralizing antibodies, which can attach to the spike protein of the virus and block them from entering cells. Neutralizing antibodies can recognize the coronavirus and fight off the coronavirus infections. Levels of these neutralizing antibodies appear after vaccination and correspond with COVID protection.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke recently at a White House briefing about the need for COVID-19 booster shots, present in his slide show of charts and data points was a little-noticed scientific paper that offers evidence for a reliable way to predict how much protection a COVID-19 vaccine offers. Fauci explained, the paper showed that higher levels of these neutralizing antibodies are associated with higher levels of vaccine efficacy .

By now it's obvious that neutralizing antibody numbers correspond with protection—the more neutralizing antibodies someone has, the more likely it is that they're safe from disease. Know your results; know your risk.

Neutralizing antibodies recognize the coronavirus and block it. Your body makes the COVID-blocking neutralizing antibodies after you get your Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or had COVID.

"Vaccine makers announced that the number of COVID-blocking neutralizing antibodies goes down about six months after you got the vaccine," said Wilson. "The White House is not offering booster shots to the general public until eight months after the vaccine. How do you know if your vaccine is still protecting you from COVID without knowing how many neutralizing antibodies you have?"

Epitome Risk and FourthWall Testing have come together to provide a protocol so you can find out if you're still protected from COVID from the comfort of your own home. Especially if you're traveling, visiting immune compromised people or heading into the office. Know your numbers, know your risk. Know if you're putting the people you love at risk too.

