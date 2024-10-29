New Testing Finds High Levels of BPA in Coconut Water

News provided by

Center for Environmental Health

Oct 29, 2024, 14:59 ET

Nonprofit watchdog warns that coconut water brands claim products are "BPA-free"

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Center for Environmental Health (CEH) sent legal notices to 11 companies for selling canned coconut water found to contain high levels of the chemical bisphenol A (BPA)–despite several products being labeled as "BPA-free." The brands include: Vita Coco ("BPA Free"), Zola ("BPA Free"), C2O ("BPA Free Package"), 365 Whole Foods Market ("Non-BPA Lining"), Parrot, Sprouts, Jarritos, Goya, Sun Harvest, Raley's, and Iberia.

Continue Reading
Close-up of cans at a factory
CEH's testing follows a recent peer-reviewed study that showed high levels of BPA in canned beverages. BPA is an endocrine disruptor that has been linked to reproductive dysfunction and brain and behavior disorders. The chemical has been linked to the development of diabetes, heart disease, erectile dysfunction, and cancer.

"The problem with bisphenols like BPA is it can mimic hormones like estrogen and block other hormone receptors, even at low levels, altering the way hormones control the function of our bodies, and resulting in negative health effects," said Mihir Vohra, Science Lead at CEH. "Exposure during pregnancy has been associated with a variety of health problems in children. These problems include abnormal development of the mammary glands and ovaries that can increase the likelihood of developing breast or ovarian cancer later in life. They also include the abnormal development of male reproductive systems which can lead to delays or defects in puberty."

BPA is one of thousands of chemicals that can leach into food during the manufacturing, processing, packaging and storage of the world's food supply and end up in the human body. CEH's testing showed high levels of BPA in canned coconut water, even when the products or product packaging were marketed as BPA-free.

"The multi billion-dollar coconut water industry is booming because of increased demand for healthy beverages," said Kizzy Charles-Guzman, CEO at CEH. "But several major brands are undercutting the purported health benefit of their products when they deceive customers into thinking they will be safe from BPA, a chemical we've known for decades is harmful."

CEH testing previously found BPA in canned foods, receipts, socks, and clothing from major athletic apparel brands. Earlier this year, CEH achieved a landmark legal agreement with 30 companies, requiring them to remove BPA from socks.

SOURCE Center for Environmental Health

