New Texas-Based Rideshare Service Allows Riders to View and Select Their Drivers

FRISCO, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pick™, a new ridesharing service, is launching in Texas with plans to quickly expand nationwide. Currently accepting Driver applications, Pick™ aims to be an industry disruptor as the only service with the technology to allow Riders to view and select their Drivers before a pickup is scheduled.

This patent-pending matching system ensures that Riders have the power to decide - able to view Driver ratings, reviews, and car interior and exterior photos before rejecting or accepting a pickup. Pick™ also offers the ability to save favorites and be automatically matched with that Driver again. Unlike other ridesharing services where customers are automatically matched, Pick™ is living up to its slogan "decide before you ride™."

The Rider app and functionality is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2019. Customers interested in early access to beta test and a $10 credit can visit www.ridepick.com/rider and enter their email address to receive an email allowing them access to the soft launch. They'll also have the ability to provide valuable feedback and be a member of the Pick Founder's Club which will provide surprise benefits.

Those who are interested in driving for Pick™, whether solely or toggling between other ridesharing services, can download the Pick™ Driver app and then fill out a short application at www.ridepick.com/driver. Applicants must provide a valid driver's license, proof of insurance, vehicle registration and recent photo and undergo a background check, among other requirements.

As a special new Driver incentive, the first 1,000 to be approved will have the opportunity to earn up to 100 percent of the fare (base + per minute or minimum fare, whichever is greater). Visit www.ridepick.com/driver for more details on this offer.

Pick™ is also upping the ante by not just offering ridesharing but profit sharing as well. Through an innovative program called The Pick™ Opportunity, those looking to own and operate their own independent business can team up with Pick™, recruit Drivers and make residual income on every ride those recruits complete for as long as they drive with Pick™. Additionally, these Pick™ Independent Business Owners (IBOs) can recruit other IBOs and earn on the Drivers they recruit down to five levels. It's a game-changing, fast-growth concept designed to build the Pick™ community of Riders and Drivers to meet demand. For more information on The Pick™ Opportunity, visit www.ridepick.com/opportunity.

Pick™ Driver is currently available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play. Pick™ Money, the IBO app, is available online at money.ridepick.com. Pick™ Rider will be launching to the general public in the third quarter of 2019.

For more information, visit www.ridepick.com.

About Pick™

Pick™ is the only ridesharing service that allows customers to decide before you ride™. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, the company has been disrupting the ridesharing industry since 2018. The company's exclusive, patent-pending technology allows Riders to view and select their Drivers before a pickup is scheduled. For more information, visit www.ridepick.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Adrienne Denaro

Strategic Director of Content and Communications at Pick™

media@ridepick.com

