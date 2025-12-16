New Texas Promise Academy Brings Tuition-Free Online Schooling to Texas Students in Grades 6-12

KLEIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Promise Academy, a new full-time, tuition-free online school operated by Klein ISD, will open in Fall 2026. The program will serve students in grades 6 through 12 across Texas and provide a flexible learning option for families statewide.

Texas Promise Academy is designed for families seeking rigorous online instruction taught by certified Texas teachers. It expands access to nationally-recognized Klein ISD education through statewide virtual learning, with a consistent focus on strong teaching, clear expectations, and student support.

Texas Promise Academy Social Image

Family schedules look different today. Students balance athletics, fine arts, travel, health needs, and work obligations, and families are asking for learning that fits real life without lowering expectations. Texas Promise Academy is designed to meet that moment.

"Families want flexibility, and they still want a real school experience, real teachers, and real feedback," Texas Promise Academy Coordinator Brandon Baker said. "Texas Promise Academy is built for that. Full-time online learning, taught by certified Texas teachers, with clear expectations and strong support."

Enrollment options for families

Texas Promise Academy will be open to families anywhere in Texas, including students seeking an online high school or a middle school option in a virtual academy. Families who live inside Klein ISD boundaries may choose a flexible model that allows students to learn virtually while participating in athletics, fine arts, and UIL programs at their zoned schools.

According to a recent Klein ISD parent survey, 95 percent of Klein ISD families said they would recommend Klein ISD schools to their friends. Texas Promise Academy will extend that same trusted Klein ISD education model statewide by pairing a proven approach to teaching and learning with certified Texas teachers in a full-time, tuition-free online format.

Program highlights

Texas Promise Academy is designed for families who want to enroll in an online school in Texas without sacrificing academic expectations or a connection to teachers. Program features will include:

Focused on Middle and High School: Full-time online learning for grades 6-12 online school students across Texas

Full-time online learning for grades 6-12 online school students across Texas Certified Teachers: Instruction led by certified Texas teachers

Instruction led by certified Texas teachers Enrollment capacity: The inaugural year will be limited in capacity, so families are encouraged to complete the interest form as soon as possible.

The inaugural year will be limited in capacity, so families are encouraged to complete the interest form as soon as possible. Teacher access: Students will have scheduled live instruction and daily check-ins with teachers.

Students will have scheduled live instruction and daily check-ins with teachers. Learning model: Courses are being designed with a mix of live sessions and independent work, with clear weekly pacing.

"We're committed to expanding opportunities for every student in Texas to experience our Klein tradition of excellence," Baker said. "Families who complete the interest form now will be the first to learn about how Texas Promise Academy will offer the same Klein-caliber education in a flexible, innovative format."

Early interest and application timeline

Families who want early access should complete the Texas Promise Academy interest form now. Those who sign up will be the first to receive updates and will have priority access when applications open in Spring 2026. Early interest form respondents will be notified before the public, giving them the first opportunity to secure a spot. Space will be limited, and family responses will help guide the design of the inaugural year.

Families interested in a virtual option for the 2026 to 2027 school year should complete the interest survey on the Texas Promise Academy website as soon as possible.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Elbert

Executive Director of Communications

[email protected]

About Texas Promise Academy

Texas Promise Academy is a full-time, tuition-free online program operated by Klein ISD. The academy aims to expand choice for Texas families by delivering a Klein ISD education in a flexible, statewide format. More information about Texas Promise Academy is available online at https://texaspromiseacademy.net.

SOURCE Klein Independent School District