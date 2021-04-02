New THC-Free, High-End CBD Brand Naturally Enhances Beauty

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Consumer Reports survey says one out of seven people used CBD every day last year. As CBD regulations ease and the product becomes more mainstream, consumers are discovering the benefits of CBD, including for beauty.

Enter Imaginal Biotech , a new line of CBD-infused premium beauty and wellness products that are THC-free and include other beneficial compounds like curcumin, melatonin, and elderberry.

The beauty benefits of CBD oil products include reducing excessive oxidation of the skin , which can improve dermatological conditions and prevent aging by protecting the skin with antioxidants .

CBD also reduces inflammation, which can cause dermatitis and weaken skin structure, resulting in the degradation of collagen and elastin, which impairs the skin's barrier function.

The Imaginal product line includes:

Everyday Softgel - All the benefits of CBD in an easy-to-swallow soft gel that allows your body to absorb CBD faster. Available in 10mg and 25 mg.

- All the benefits of CBD in an easy-to-swallow soft gel that allows your body to absorb CBD faster. Available in 10mg and 25 mg. Salve Stick - CBD combined with organic oils that you can use topically to relieve muscle soreness, keep joints healthy, and promote skin health.

- CBD combined with organic oils that you can use topically to relieve muscle soreness, keep joints healthy, and promote skin health. Lavender Eucalyptus Salve - Soothe muscles, joints, and skin with this CBD salve enhanced with lavender, eucalyptus, and essential oils.

- Soothe muscles, joints, and skin with this CBD salve enhanced with lavender, eucalyptus, and essential oils. Melatonin Softgel - The Imaginal Sleep Formula soft gels combine CBD with melatonin, a naturally occurring sleep hormone, to ensure that you get a peaceful night's sleep.

- The Imaginal Sleep Formula soft gels combine CBD with melatonin, a naturally occurring sleep hormone, to ensure that you get a peaceful night's sleep. Curcumin Softgel - CBD and curcumin merged in an easy-to-swallow soft gel for better brain and heart health, boosted immune system, and healthy joints.

- CBD and curcumin merged in an easy-to-swallow soft gel for better brain and heart health, boosted immune system, and healthy joints. Vegan Gummies - Perfect for wellness programs, each gummy contains 10 mg of CBD and comes in two flavors: Strawberry-Lemonade and Green Apple.

Imaginal sets itself apart from the crowded CBD competition with a 6-step refining process including quality-testing ingredients, biomass cleaning, supercritical carbon dioxide extraction, liquid chromatography, and nanoemulsion technology (which breaks down CBD into nanoparticles 4x smaller than the usual CBD particles to improve absorption). Each product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing with transparent lab reports (Certificate of Analysis) available via QR code.

"I originally incorporated CBD oil to improve a chronic health condition, but I quickly saw the benefits of CBD to improve overall health and wellness, including beauty," explains co-founder Jessica Kerr. "I felt called to create a line of CBD products utilizing proven methods and innovative science to provide the highest quality products on the market today."

A portion of proceeds from Imaginal product sales supports their partnership with Women in the Window International , which trains widows in Africa to provide for themselves and their families.

ABOUT IMAGINAL BIOTECH:

Imaginal Biotech founded in 2019 with the goal of building a premium line of THC-free, science-based products that infuse CBD with other beneficial compounds, including curcumin, elderberry, and melatonin. Imaginal Biotech is 100% organic, vegan, and GMO-free, using only the highest quality ingredients grown in the USA. Our entire line is independently reviewed, tested, certified, and labeled by the Department of Agriculture ensuring we provide consistently safe and dependable products. For more information visit https://www.imaginal.tech .

