New therapeutic community center opening in Salt Lake City - Brighton Recovery Center

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Recovery Center will celebrate the grand opening of its therapeutic community center on Friday, June 25, 2021. This new campus will put Utah in the national spotlight for mental health and addiction treatment. Join the celebration on June 25th from 2-6 PM MST for food, games, live music, and a tour of the new facilities.

The Brighton Community Center (BCC) consists of six newly-remodeled buildings located at 4905 S. 900 E. Salt Lake City, UT 84117. With about 29,000 total square feet, BCC will be the most cutting-edge drug and alcohol treatment facility featuring both out-patient treatment and sober living in Utah.

The 4,800 square foot recreation building creates an entirely new approach to recovery. This model offers unparalleled community connection and support with its coffee shop, yoga studio, gym, thrift shop, computer lab, game room, and community meeting hall. This creates a safe place for all Brighton alumni for life.

The clinical building provides day treatment and intensive outpatient programs. The four 4,800 square foot transitional living units house over 50 sober-living beds. A 6-bed luxury detox helps patients safely manage withdrawal from substances under the supervision and treatment of trained medical professionals.

At full operation, BCC will also provide a mentoring program, life skills program, career placement services, activities program, and continue its alumni connection and accountability program.

"Brighton Community Center is built upon a simple yet profound and healing concept: connection. Brighton Community Center is providing a space where residents can connect to resources, receive top-notch, evidence-based clinical care, and begin to lay the foundation for a new and exciting life." - Zach Bunnel, LCSW, Executive Director of Community Services, BCC

Brighton Community Center will work in conjunction with Brighton's recovery centers in Sandy, UT, and South Ogden, UT, as they continue to revolutionize the substance abuse and mental health treatment industry, by providing a truly comprehensive array of treatment services that span all levels of care. BCC will bridge the gap between rehabilitation centers and the greater community.

"The Brighton Community Center is a Therapeutic Community model built on the concept of community integration and continued connection. I believe this concept is exciting and fresh in the industry in terms of having community living, recreation, and a treatment environment all on one campus. You truly have to see it to experience the scope of what we are achieving with increased recovery success and decreased recidivism. Our model effectively puts the accountability of success in the treatment providers' hands and allows us to transfer that accountability to our patients incrementally as they take on more and more in their sober adventure." - Jonathan Saul, CEO/Founder

For more information please visit, http://brightoncommunitycenter.com/

SOURCE Brighton Recovery Center

Related Links

https://brightonrecoverycenter.com/

