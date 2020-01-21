New Thermo Scientific NanoDrop QC Software Simplifies Sample Quality Control for Industrial Users

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today released the Thermo Scientific NanoDrop QC Software for the Thermo Scientific NanoDrop OneC Spectrophotometer. Combined with the new software, the ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) microvolume spectrophotometer is designed to help materials science chemists quickly and accurately measure the concentration of different components that make up liquid samples, leading to higher productivity and lower costs.

The NanoDrop OneC Spectrophotometer automatically shortens pedestal pathlengths based on sample absorbance, allowing customers to measure highly concentrated samples without the need for dilution. This improvement will help save time during sample preparation and reduce the cost of using and disposing of large quantities of solvents needed to dilute samples.

The NanoDrop QC Software natively runs chemometric methods, allowing materials scientists to obtain results of chemometric analysis in as little as 10 seconds. Once a spectroscopist develops the method, technicians can gather the data and complete the analyses, opening liquid chemical quality assurance techniques to a broader spectrum of users.

"The NanoDrop OneC is poised to save industrial customers an enormous amount of time," said Karnel Walker, global business director of UV/Vis spectroscopy at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With the ability to quickly verify the quality of their samples, spectroscopists may spend less time on data analysis and more time on method development."

Thermo Fisher Scientific has offered the NanoDrop Micro-volume UV-Vis Spectrophotometers for life sciences researchers since the early 2000s.The NanoDrop QC Software for the NanoDrop OneC Spectrophotometer extends the product line to a wide range of industries such as petrochemical companies, adhesive and lubricant manufacturers, and food dye producers that need a fast and accurate way to test sample quality.

