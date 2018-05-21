New ThermoServ, Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Capitol Cups Brand

New ThermoServ, Ltd., best known as a longstanding domestic manufacturer of plastic drinkware for the retail and commercial markets, has recently made a strategic shift to also focus on and encompass casual dinnerware and tabletop accessories. This latest acquisition further expands the company's production capabilities in the casual drinkware area and opens room for growth in their core channels.

Capitol Cups, a division of the privately-owned, Alabama-based CSP Technologies℠, has been serving the retail, food, restaurant and convenience store industries since 2003, providing high-quality insulated tumblers. Like ThermoServ, Capitol Cups is a domestic manufacturer, operating their full injection molding and decorating operations out of existing headquarters in Auburn, Alabama. Capitol Cups' expertise covers a small, but diverse line of decorated, eco-friendly tumblers. New ThermoServ, Ltd. will be moving production of Capitol Cups to their Dallas facilities.

"We are pleased to bring together resources and technologies of both the ThermoServ and Capitol Cups brands with this acquisition. We are making great gains in the convenience, retail and foodservice industries, and we look forward to growing our ability to serve each of them with domestically produced, high quality drinkware," said Tom Neth, ThermoServ's President. "We believe this transaction will strengthen our relationships with existing customers and support our commitment to be a leading manufacturer of high quality, American-made drinkware products."

About New ThermoServ, Ltd.

Established in 1956, New ThermoServ, Ltd. is a leading provider of innovative drinkware and tableware products that are made in America and designed to fit everyday life. We are committed to serving as an integrated partner for businesses in the retail and commercial markets, and we always keep the end customer's satisfaction a priority. Through product differentiation, continuous quality improvements and the highest level of service from our people, customers can rest assured that ThermoServ will deliver the highest quality and relevant product offerings to meet the demanding needs of the market. Whether for a family gathering, at work, or just for play, we stay focused on life's necessities. For more information, please visit the ThermoServ website at www.thermoserv.com .

