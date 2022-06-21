New Third-Party Analytical Chemistry Lab Partnership to Lead the Field in Accurate and Transparent Cannabinoid Test Results

Real Tested CBD announces partnership with KCA Labs following their call for other laboratories to practice standardized CBD and cannabinoid testing that will hold brands and companies accountable for their products.

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since CBD was federally legalized in 2018, it seems like a new CBD company has emerged nearly every week. While business has been booming, transparency hasn't necessarily been commonplace alongside the boom. CBD customers should be able to trust any given product's COA (Certificate of Analysis), but a history of discrepancies between some company COA's and independent lab results shows that is not always the case.

As discussed in this previous release , some third-party laboratories are reporting different concentrations of cannabinoids compared to certain product label claims. This means that customers who are trying to avoid psychoactive delta-9 THC may be consuming an amount that could result in a failed pre- or post-employment drug test or even result in criminal charges or termination of employment.

Because inaccurate test results can lead to serious consequences, Real Tested CBD is dedicated to bringing transparency to consumers through reliable, unbiased, and accurate testing. To kickstart their call for industry reform, Real Tested CBD and KCA Labs will now be working together in the mission of to provide transparency in testing directly to CBD consumers. "Our team at KCA was delighted to be chosen as Real Tested CBD's laboratory of choice. We believe our partnership will further our goals of helping our industry self-regulate, and providing high-quality products for consumers," says KCA Labs' Commercial Director, Ryan Bellone.

KCA Labs tests at a higher standard than most labs with the most accurate and precise methods. The accuracy provided in their test results makes them an ideal partner for Real Tested CBD. Together, the two have the potential to set the bar for reliable third-party testing and an improved industry standard for accurate and precise measurements.

Of course, the people behind the methods at KCA Labs play a huge role in their success. The organization has over 100 years of combined analytical testing experience among their staff, including related industries such as tobacco, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, anti-doping, and quality/regulatory certifications. All analysts have at least five years of experience and a minimum of a bachelor's degree. In fact, one-third of their staff have an M.S. or higher (including two PhDs) degree. Additionally, KCA's Scientific Director, Dr. Richard A. Sams, has been an author or co-author of more than 140 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is on the editorial board for Cannabis Science and Technology Magazine.

KCA can analyze more than 50 different cannabinoids in a variety of matrix types. They utilize cannabinoid testing methods across multiple platforms, including HPLC-PDA, LC-MS/MS, and GC-MS/MS. KCA also performs regulatory testing for multiple states including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New York.

KCA Laboratories is ISO 17025 accredited, licensed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), and registered with the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration). While KCA Laboratories clearly have no shortage of qualifications, it is the quality of their results that attracted the attention of Real Tested CBD.

Real Tested CBD and KCA Labs are both available for independent laboratory testing and education for companies and consumers of cannabinoids alike.

About Real Tested CBD

Real Tested CBD is a platform that provides independently tested lab results of the most popular CBD products on the market - completely free to the user - based on the belief that this information should be readily provided to consumers across the market.

About KCA Labs

KCA Laboratories, LLC. KCA Laboratories, Inc. is a third-party analytical laboratory focused on increasing our knowledge of industrial hemp through science-driven methods. With a client base across 45 states and more than a dozen countries, KCA provides regulatory testing, analysis for contaminants, and research and development. KCA also provides consultation on sample collection, focused research on cannabis, and scientific guidance on contamination issues and method development.

