New this April! Mixmi Froyo, a delicious treat with 6 live and active cultures and prebiotic fiber, is different than anything in the ice cream aisle!

Mixmi understands the importance of good food choices for your family, which is why Mixmi Froyo is cultured with the traditional yogurt cultures plus 4 additional probiotic cultures including one of the best documented probiotic cultures, Bifidobacterium BB-12®. Current research indicates probiotics and prebiotic fiber support the function of your gut microbiome. Consistently adding probiotics and prebiotic fiber to your diet will have beneficial support for your health. And Mixmi believes a healthy gut is a happy you!

Mixmi Froyo is a better-for-you dessert that the whole family can enjoy and feel good about. "In these times we want to help support America's digestive function and immune health with a delicious and portion-controlled 90 calorie per serving dessert that tastes like premium ice cream," says Harlander. With Mixmi Froyo, you get the perfect balance of indulgence and health.

If this all seems too good to be true, taste for yourself!

Mixmi is packaged in a 4-pack of 4 fluid ounce cups and is available in the following flavors in the ice cream section at retail: Ultimate Chocolate, Orange Dream, Más Mango, Mint Chocolate, Vanilla Cupcake, and Totally Vanilla.

