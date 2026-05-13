New 'This is ALZ' Campaign Puts a Face to the Earlier Stages of Alzheimer's and Expands Understanding of the Disease

Campaign elevates real stories to spotlight empowerment in knowing early

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new awareness campaign, This is ALZ, launched today to challenge long-held perceptions of Alzheimer's by revealing what the disease looks like in its earlier stages, when symptoms are mild or have yet to show.

Powered by HealthyWomen, the campaign spotlights the lived experiences of people navigating the earlier stages of Alzheimer's, from those who are cognitively unimpaired and experience no symptoms, to those who are beginning to experience cognitive impairment with more noticeable symptoms.

Alzheimer's disease affects more than 7 million Americans, nearly two-thirds of whom are women, with older Black and Hispanic Americans facing a higher risk. Despite its prevalence, awareness of the disease's earlier stages remains limited. Nearly all Americans (99%) say early-stage diagnosis is important, yet fewer than one in five (16%) say they know a lot about Alzheimer's, highlighting a critical gap that This is ALZ aims to address.

"Alzheimer's is commonly viewed as a disease that only impacts people in its most advanced stages, but the reality is far more nuanced," said Beth Battaglino, RN-C, CEO of HealthyWomen. "By sharing real stories from people living with the earlier stages, This is ALZ aims to shift perceptions, encourage earlier conversations and help people better understand what's possible after diagnosis."

While Alzheimer's is often associated with its later stages, it develops over time and can present differently in its earlier stages, when changes may be subtle. This is ALZ highlights a broader view of the disease, including how people living with the earlier stages may continue to maintain independence, connection and a sense of purpose after diagnosis.

"People have that thought that your life ends when you get the diagnosis. But I felt like my life was just beginning," said LauraLee Denler, who is living with the earlier stages of Alzheimer's and is helping challenge common assumptions about life after diagnosis.

Redefining What's Possible

At the heart of the campaign are personal stories that challenge stigma and outdated assumptions about Alzheimer's, demonstrating that people can continue to lead meaningful, engaged lives in the earlier stages of the disease.

"My story is very different. People don't really get that I have Alzheimer's. They see me as kind of young," said Pako Rios, who is living with the earlier stages of Alzheimer's and whose experience reflects how the disease can largely remain outwardly invisible in its earlier stages.

Highlighting a New Era of Understanding

Advances in research, diagnosis and treatment are transforming how Alzheimer's is understood and managed. New diagnostic tools, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared blood-tests, are making it possible to identify the disease earlier than ever before.

Knowing Early Can Help People Live Intentionally

A key message of This is ALZ is that those who know early are taking action and changing what's possible with their lives. Early awareness can provide individuals and families with time to plan, make informed decisions and focus on what matters most, from health and wellness to care and financial planning. It can also open the door to meaningful conversations and stronger support systems.

"By being diagnosed early, I have a lot more opportunities. It gave me the chance to make decisions about how I want to live my life," said Kerry Dennis, who is living with the earlier stages of Alzheimer's and emphasizes how early awareness can support more intentional decision-making.

"Alzheimer's is too often recognized only in its later stages, leaving many individuals and families without the information they need early on," said Karyne Jones, President and CEO of NCBA. "Campaigns like This is ALZ are critical to broadening awareness, especially in communities like ours where greater understanding of the earlier stages of Alzheimer's is needed. By elevating real stories and emphasizing the importance of knowing early, we can help reduce stigma, encourage timely conversations and ensure individuals and families are better equipped to plan, seek care and continue living with purpose."

Turning Awareness Into Action

By elevating real stories, This is ALZ encourages the public, policymakers and healthcare decision makers to reconsider assumptions about Alzheimer's and recognize the value of early diagnosis.

This is ALZ is supported by a multi-channel effort to drive awareness and engagement, including the launch of a new website and social channels, advertising, partner outreach, signature story videos, blog content and other educational resources to help increase understanding of the earlier stages of Alzheimer's.

To learn more and explore stories from those living with the earlier stages of Alzheimer's, visit ThisisALZ.com.

About This is ALZ

This is ALZ is a campaign that highlights the real experiences of people living with the earlier stages of Alzheimer's. By sharing personal stories, the campaign shows that the disease is just one part of an individual's story and underscores how knowing early can empower people to live intentionally now and into the future. This is ALZ is powered by HealthyWomen. Learn more at ThisisALZ.com. Follow This is ALZ on social at @thisisalzvoices.

About HealthyWomen

HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women. HealthyWomen.org was the first website to comprehensively address women's health and wellness issues and continues to educate women to make informed health decisions by providing objective, fact-based information. For nearly 40 years, women have turned to HealthyWomen for answers to their most important healthcare questions. To learn more, please visit www.HealthyWomen.org. Follow HealthyWomen on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

HealthyWomen developed this initiative with support from and in collaboration with Eli Lilly (Lilly) and Company.

SOURCE This is ALZ