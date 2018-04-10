New Three Olives Rosé Vodka is Rosé with an Edge

Just as Three Olives Vodka celebrates those who seek out unique and fun moments of self-expression, Betches' multimedia platform empowers millions of millennials to keep it real and embrace life's challenges with a sense of humor. Throughout the summer, Three Olives and Betches Media will collaborate on custom social content, including a rosé vs. vodka rap battle music video, limited edition merchandise for sale at Shop Betches and a special appearance at AEG's Day Club party in Palm Springs during the country's hottest music festival.

"If vodka, rosé and summer had a baby, their love child would be called Vosé," said Jordana Abraham, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of Betches Media. "Summer is a type of feeling, not a season, and that feeling begins when you pop your favorite bottle of rosé vodka. We are always looking for a great way to upgrade our fun, and we'll be saying 'yes way Vosé' this summer to our very own cocktail creation, Three Olives Rosé Vodka with a splash of prosecco."

Three Olives Rosé Vodka is delicious sipped over ice or with a splash of club soda, and at 30% ABV is extremely mixable in a variety of day-party and cocktail party drinks, from frosé to sangria and spritzers. In addition to content and events with Betches Media, the brand will collaborate with the refreshingly honest actress and star of the upcoming rom com "I Feel Pretty", Busy Philipps, to showcase her rosé all day and night style and a unique take on cocktails made with Three Olives Rosé Vodka.

Now available nationwide, Three Olives Rosé Vodka is priced at $17.99 per 750mL bottle. Visit www.threeolives.com for recipe ideas that are anything but basic and visit Shopbetches.com to shop limited edition merchandise and celebrate rosé all day and all night.

Rosé all day and all night with these refreshing drinks made with Three Olives Rosé Vodka:

Frosé Vosé

1.5 parts Three Olives® Rosé Vodka

.75 part lemon juice

.75 part grapefruit juice

.75 part raspberry or simple syrup

.75 part dry vermouth

Ice

Red, White and Rosé

1 part Three Olives® Rosé Vodka

Top with soda water

2 dash Peychaud's bitters

Spritz & Giggles

1 part Three Olives® Rosé Vodka

1 part bitter orange liqueur

3 parts sparkling wine

1 part soda bar

About Three Olives® Vodka

Launched in 1998, Three Olives Vodka is the ultimate expression of creativity in an imported premium vodka brand. Inspired by the classic vodka martini served garnished with olives, Three Olives is made from the finest wheat harvested in England and undergoes quadruple distillation and filtration to produce a smooth and elegant taste that serves as the base for our highly mixable flavored offerings. Three Olives offers a classic, unflavored vodka as well as more than 20 distinct flavors. Visit threeolives.com for more information.

About Betches Media

Betches Media is a multi-platform media company for millennial women to experience comedy and empowerment in an honest environment. Founded in 2011 by Cornell University alumni Aleen Kuperman (CEO), Samantha Fishbein (COO) and Jordana Abraham (CCO), the company was launched as a blog with the core column "Betches Love This." Betches has since expanded to become a robust, digital destination that boasts a strong social media presence through their cult Instagram, @Betches, two New York Times bestselling books, e-commerce platform Shop Betches, an upcoming animated show on Comedy Central titled "Betches," and vast editorial content including multiple pop culture, political and news-centric podcasts and video.

