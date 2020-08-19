New Thriller by Author Dani Lamia Strikes at Our Gamer Survival Instincts

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, the gaming industry has seen amazing growth. Over 244 million people in the U.S. play video games, an increase of 32 million people since 2018. They spent a record $1.2 billion in June alone. These games keep people in touch, just like family game night used to. But Lamia knows that video games bring out a dark, competitive nature. This is brutally explored in Scavenger Hunt.

After her eccentric father unexpectedly passes away, Caitlyn Nylo is stunned when she learns that instead of leaving the company to her, he has chosen to make his five heirs compete in one last game: a Scavenger Hunt with a twenty-billion-dollar inheritance waiting at the end.

Soon old secrets and sibling rivalry take a dark turn, as Caitlyn and the others confront the demons of their past in search for clues. What began as a family scavenger hunt has been twisted into a maniacal death trap, from which the evil Game Master offers no escape.

When the game is over, only one will survive.

". . the action speeds to the exciting conclusion. This punchy and often witty novel will appeal to the game-player in everyone." – Publishers Weekly

Dani Lamia has accepted the curse of a warped and deviant mind that bends reality, rending the fabric between the real and the unreal. Perhaps a form of schizophrenia, Dani prefers to think of it as wonderful inspiration for some deeply creepy but strangely intellectual horror stories that are pulled from those nightmarish visions. A student of the great horror writers (and filmmakers), Dani has turned a passion for twisted tales that unlock deep truths about humanity into a career focused on scaring the pants off readers.

More on Level 4 Press: https://www.level4press.com/corporateinformation

SOURCE Level 4 Press Inc.

Related Links

https://www.level4press.com

