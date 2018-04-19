New Thriller/Suspense Novel Shines a Light on International Sex Trafficking Underbelly of American Cities

HOUSTON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilar, an innocent young wife and mother, is abducted during a job interview in Mexico City and forced into sex slavery in Houston. Can she survive this horrible life (one which many Americans don't see or ignore) long enough for her brother, Diego, to find her?

Cover of Searching for Pilar Patricia Hunt Holmes

Searching for Pilar, published by Greenleaf Book Group on April 10, 2018, breaks open the secretive and dangerous world of sex trafficking, while exploring human nature and our connection to one another. Diego's guilt transforms him from a rudderless youth into a man of courage and commitment. While he searches, Pilar finds a strength that could save herself and a young girl who needs her. The themes of family, love, faith, and the law intertwine in this action-packed tale of one of our largest cities.

THE AUTHOR – Patricia Hunt Holmes, Ph.D., J.D., spent 30 years as a public finance lawyer with a large international law firm. A news story about a Mexican woman who went to a job interview and woke up in a brothel in Texas troubled her for several years until she started writing her novel. She has written an exciting story that makes the reader realize sex trafficking goes on all around us, the toll this crime takes on victims and their families, and the power of ordinary people working together.

MAYOR ENDORSES NOVEL AND ITS PURPOSE – "SEARCHING FOR PILAR MAKES US AWARE OF THE TERRIBLE NATURE OF SEX TRAFFICKING IN THE CONTEXT OF A FAST-PACED, EXCITING HOUSTON STORY THAT MOVES FROM AFFLUENCE AND GLITZ TO BARRIO CANTINAS AND THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE. THIS BOOK WILL BE AN ADDED WEAPON IN OUR FIGHT AGAINST SEX TRAFFICKING." Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston

Available in paperback and digital on Amazon.com; BarnesandNoble.com and Indiebooks.co.uk.

