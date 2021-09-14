New TikTok Content House, "Breezy House", Launches Dare Me, a New Creator Economy App

Followers and fans post dares to a creator's Dare Me app with a description of the dare and how much they are willing to pay to see it completed. Other users can view posted dares and boost them by donating more money. The creator can choose to complete the dare and keep the money, or refuse it and forfeit the reward. The app allows creators to interact directly with fans and involve them in the content creation process, all while effortlessly monetizing that same content.

"We grew up with internet challenges. Especially on TikTok, joining in these kinds of viral challenges is a great way to engage and grow an audience. Our new app provides a dedicated space to source challenges from our fans and create our own within the app, and we're excited to bring this powerful tool to other creators. I know we're really looking forward to the awesome stuff our fans are going to dare us to do with it," said Ace Akers, Breezy House founding member.

"The Creator Economy exploded in size and scope, giving content creators a variety of diverse avenues through which to earn money and interact with their audience in new and organic ways. Koji provides the infrastructure to rapidly launch and scale new modes of interaction, and we're excited Breezy Boys chose Koji as the place to launch Dare Me. We believe the next wave of the creator economy will be driven by creators themselves launching apps and becoming product owners," said Koji CEO, Dmitry Shapiro.

Dare Me is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT BREEZY HOUSE

Breezy House was founded in early 2021 by Ace Ackers, Jacob Day, Jackson Dean, Bryce Parker, Eddie Preciado, and Kristian Ramey, collectively known as The Breezy Boys. These founding members are TikTok creators who have collectively amassed over 410 million likes and millions of fans on the platform with their catchy dance moves and clever videos.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

