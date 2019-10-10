New Time Management Book by Former Disney Executive Lee Cockerell Ensures People Keep Their Whole Life Under Control

ORLANDO, Fla. and NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new business book release, Time Management Magic: How to Get More Done Every Day and Move from Surviving to Thriving by Lee Cockerell, is a guide that can help bring control and balance to readers' lives. Time Management Magic was written for anyone struggling to find enough time in their professional and personal lives. Learn the system Lee Cockerell of Orlando used to run operations at Hilton, Marriott and Disney. It's not magic that makes it work, it the way your work that makes the magic, just like at Disney World.

An unbalanced life can discourage many people from following their dreams and achieving their goals. Often, these people feel as if they do not have enough time in their schedule to dedicate to these dreams, leaving them either completely stressed out or unwilling to even try. However, a strong time management system can allow these people to accomplish far more than they ever thought possible and avoid regrets. Plan the life you want or spend a lot of time living a life you don't want.

Time Management Magic is not simply about scheduling one's time in the most effective way, but instead about taking control of each area of one's life. Written by the retired Executive Vice-President of Walt Disney World, the content of Time Management Magic comes from years of invaluable experience and corporate training. Time Management Magic fosters growth in all areas by fundamentally changing the way readers think about their time. When you think differently, you do differently.

About the Author:

Lee Cockerell is a popular speaker and former Senior Operating Executive for Walt Disney World Resort for ten years, after holding executive positions with Hilton Hotels and Marriott International. Lee's reputation has allowed him to address a great variety of audiences with his business knowledge, including Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, and non-profits. Lee worked with the famous Disney Institute, and has conducted seminars on leadership, time management, customer service and professional development around the world. Lee currently lives in Orlando, Florida. Lee is the author of Creating Magic:10 Common Sense Leadership Strategies From a Life at Disney, The Customer Rules: The 39 Essential Rules for Delivering Sensational Service, Career Magic: How to Stay on Track to Achieve a Stellar Career. Lee's award winning 15 minute podcast, Creating Disney Magic has achieved more than 2 million downloads world-wide.

More About This Title:

Time Management Magic: How to Get More Done Every Day and Move from Surviving to Thriving by Lee Cockerell will be released by Morgan James Publishing on September 10, 2019. Time Management Magic— ISBN 9781642793185—has 144 pages and is being sold as a paperback for $15.95. Also so available on audio and download.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

