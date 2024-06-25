New Tinggly Survey Reveals Couples Would Rather Receive Experiences than Physical Gifts in Their Wedding Registries

82% believe experiential gifts are the most memorable, 35% of respondents still opt for cash, 27% prefer physical gifts

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant shift from traditional wedding registry items like toasters and fine china, a new survey conducted by Tinggly , a premier experiential gift provider, suggests a growing preference among U.S. consumers for experiential wedding gifts.

The survey, which polled over 1,000 consumers nationwide, found that 82% of respondents believe experiences—such as taking a class, embarking on an adventure, or enjoying a luxurious hotel getaway—are significantly more memorable than typical wedding gifts. This trend highlights the increasing value placed on quality time and shared experiences for newlyweds.

Specifically, 43% of respondents noted that experiential gifts are the most notable because they facilitate the creation of new adventures together. Additionally, 39% emphasized that physical items, like kitchen and household appliances, may come and go, but memories of a shared experience can last a lifetime.

"It's a trend we've seen growing for years now," said Laurynas Kundrotas, CEO of Tinggly. "From adrenaline-pumping adventures to wellness spa getaways, these once-in-a-lifetime experiences are becoming more popular gift items on gift registries and at weddings. Even gifts of cash are being used to fund newlywed adventures with a few surveys reporting more than 80% newlyweds apply gifts of cash to fund their honeymoon experiences."

The survey also highlighted that more than 56% of participants have given an experiential gift to newlyweds, with 30% asserting that it is the best type of gift one can give.

"Tinggly is delighted to see this shift towards experiential gifts," added Kundrotas. "We have always believed in the power of experiences to create lasting memories and strengthen bonds – and over 80,000 people appear to agree, having joined Tinggly in this mission."

Respondents reported the following as the top types of experiences they would like to receive as a wedding gift:

28%: An adventure, like a hot air balloon ride or skydiving





20%: The freedom to choose their own experience





19%: Relaxation, like a couples massage or spa day





19%: A getaway, like a luxurious hotel stay or weekend staycation

However, cash remains a popular choice, with nearly 35% wanting it as a wedding gift and close to 30% giving it. The survey also noted that wedding gift budgets haven't kept pace with inflation, with close to a third of respondents saying they only spend between $50 and $100 for a present. Another 30% say they keep their gift-giving spend under $150. Wedding registries also remain popular, with close to half of respondents (46%) reporting they always buy from a couple's registry if one's available.

Experiential gifts are increasingly becoming the new norm for wedding presents. Whether it's a thrilling adventure or a romantic getaway, these gifts provide opportunities for couples to connect and create cherished memories that can last a lifetime. In addition to transforming gift-giving culture, Tinggly is also protecting the planet. For each gift sold, Tinggly plants a tree and donates 1% of the proceeds to environmental causes. Since 2022, they have planted over 330,000 trees.

For more information on experiential gifts and to explore a wide range of options, visit: https://tinggly.com/

About Tinggly

Tinggly is a global experience gifting company dedicated to transforming the culture of gift-giving from material items to memorable experiences. With a mission to promote happiness and reduce the exchange of meaningless presents, Tinggly offers a unique solution for giving engagement, wedding, birthday, holiday, anniversary, and corporate incentive gifts worldwide. The company's website features 36 distinct gift boxes, encompassing over 100,000 inspiring experiences across the globe. Tinggly stands by its slogan, "Give stories, not stuff," striving to help people create and share unforgettable moments. To browse our selection of experiential gifts, visit: tinggly.com .

