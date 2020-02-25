New TMG Podcast Episode: "Dealing with Sudden Change"

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "During a time of sudden change, a mistake people make is simply reacting," says Stephen Miles of The Miles Group/TMG in the latest TMG C-Suite Intelligence podcast with Taylor Griffin, "Dealing with Sudden Change." "People who are less effective respond in the moment to whatever the stimulus is, and most stimuli don't require an instant response.

"The best leaders are like the best athletes in the world: they slow the game down around them. They don't just put their head down and quickly jump into a decision – they turn outward, they look around them and make it easier for other people to participate."

"The reality is that the pace of change of the world we're in is forcing leaders to deal with more and more changes, large and small, all the time, and how leaders respond will play a huge role in how these changes affect the business," says Griffin. "Unfortunately, you see a lot of people reacting too quickly, not bringing in their team, communicating poorly, and operating with the wrong information. This is when leaders amplify the uncertainty."

Miles adds, "In a stress event there are asymmetries of information, and then people begin to make stuff up. And when people start doing this, they're 100% wrong 100% of the time. Your job as a leader is to cut through that."

In the podcast, Miles and Griffin explain how the best leaders can "absorb" the uncertainty around change to drive a more positive outcome. "You gather information and communicate at a high bandwidth. You remain highly functioning and lead with strength, and not lead yourself and your team into a state of fear and paralysis and panic. You create the context for other people to be successful."

TMG's C-Suite Intelligence podcast series covers a range of leadership lessons from decades of working with high-performing CEOs.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

