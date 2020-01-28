New TMG Podcast: General Counsel Role Shifts from Being a "No" Person to a "Yes" Person

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies face greater legal and regulatory demands – on top of increasing complexities around intellectual property, data, and new technology – the role of the General Counsel has expanded exponentially, says Billy Stern of The Miles Group/TMG. "A General Counsel has to prove their value to the CEO not just by being a great lawyer, but by being a true business partner and thought leader," says Stern in "What Does a General Counsel Do?", the latest episode in TMG's C-Suite Intelligence podcast.

"The big difference between being a lawyer and being a General Counsel is the intellectual switch from being a 'no' person to being a 'yes' person. They run the legal function of the organization, but also serve as the consigliere to the CEO," says Stern, who served as General Counsel to two publicly-traded companies prior to working with TMG, which helps companies develop their top-level and emerging talent.

"The best General Counsels are part of the strategic decision-making process across everything from personnel to business to corporate culture and investor relations. They help the CEO and others move the business forward."

As the General Counsel role has expanded in recent years, so has their compensation. Equilar reports that median pay for GCs reached $2.6 million in 2018; median GC pay in the financial sector saw a jump of 36% just from 2017 to 2018.

"Corporate and shareholder concerns around workplace behavior and culture, as well as the increasing complexity around technology and privacy issues as new regulations are enacted across different geographies – these issues add further complexity to the role," says Stern.

