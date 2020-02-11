New TMG Podcast: "Managing Underperformance"

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Making tough people decisions is hard for most executives, so most of them put off issues around underperformance far too long," says Taylor Griffin of The Miles Group/TMG in the latest TMG C-Suite Intelligence podcast, "Managing Underperformance." "Once they've addressed it, what I hear from every single person I coach is 'I wish that I had handled this problem a lot sooner.'"

"Almost universally, companies hold onto underperformers longer than they should, and the costs are high," says Griffin. "Most leaders don't give themselves permission to dive in and figure out what the problem is, then manage and handle it. So they allow the person to continue to underperform instead of finding out what's really going on."

"The extensive time-suck on a leader or manager in dealing with the underperformer, a struggling team morale, and a diminished team performance are just some of the costs that come with letting problems linger," explains Griffin. "You as a leader will be judged by how you handle these situations," she adds. "Leaders are evaluated in how well they select and develop talent by whoever is the lowest performer on their team. If you have a bunch of all-stars but one person who is notably dragging down the rest of the team, people will question your judgment."

In the episode, Griffin explains how to recognize symptoms of habitual low performers, the importance of collecting "data" around people to have notes and trends on performance, and how to give meaningful feedback in a timely manner to "catch" underperformance early on to mitigate damage.

TMG's C-Suite Intelligence podcast series covers a range of leadership lessons from decades of working with high-performing CEOs. Other episodes in the series include:

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Through the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, learn the secrets of the highest performers, and use this intelligence to power your career.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit http://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter @TheMilesGroup and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-miles-group.

