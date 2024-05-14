New to Market, Madam Paleta Tequila, Continues to Win Over Consumers and Clinch Awards with Double Gold Medal and "Best in Class" Nomination from San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Strategic Alignment with RNDC Positions the Brand for Rapid Growth

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Madam Paleta Tequila, a female founded and led brand, announced its distinction as the first flavor infused tequila to win a Double Gold victory and "Best in Class" finalist nomination from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This win reinforces the brand's uniqueness within the category of flavored spirits, which historically leaned in to sweet, artificial flavors coupled with a low-quality spirit base. Madam Paleta is breaking those norms with their focus on premium flavor infused blanco tequila produced in Jalisco, Mexico. It's free of preservatives, artificial flavors, syrups and sugar-additives and made from 100% Blue Agave from the rich soil of Los Altos de Jalisco. Through maceration techniques, it seamlessly integrates flavors that reflect quality, natural origins, and delicious taste with a smooth finish. This achievement is another notable success for the young brand, which is quickly taking the industry by storm, racking up distinctions from other renowned spirits competitions, including John Barleycorn and PR%F.

Madam Paleta Madam Paleta

Drawing inspiration from the paleta cart culture and leveraging data-driven insights, Madam Paleta has curated a selection of three flavors for its debut release: Pineapple, Grapefruit, and Tamarind. These flavors authentically reflect both cultural heritage and consumer preferences and trends, appealing to a diverse audience. "Madam Paleta's flavor infused tequila will be the smoothest you've ever tasted whether you enjoy it on the rocks or in your favorite cocktail," assures Karla Flores, Co-Founder and General Manager of Madam Paleta. "We're extremely proud of the brand we've developed, the team we've assembled and the genuine collaborations we've fostered. We are excited for consumers to savor our diverse range of flavors, particularly our bold, authentic Tamarind."

Madam Paleta's striking artwork and bottle design are equally intentional. The brand uses its bottle as a canvas, partnering with local artists for each production batch, showcasing bold, vibrant, and lively artwork as an opportunity to celebrate visionary women. The designs bring to life the brand's energy, inclusivity and alluring taste profile, all packaged in beautiful bottles that can be repurposed after the final pour.

Madam Paleta launched in late September 2023 in College Station, Texas with a strategic distribution alignment with leading beverage alcohol distributor, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC.) After a successful pilot that resulted in the brand securing 85% share of flavored tequila and 8.5% of premium blanco tequila in College Station, (yDrinks September '23-Jan '24), the partnership is now rolling out statewide and will strategically expand throughout the U.S. in the years ahead. The partnership positions the brand for rapid growth and reinforces how flavored tequilas are becoming a key driver in the continued momentum of the booming tequila category.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the female founded Madam Paleta team and believe they have a unique offering with a strong growth plan in the state of Texas and beyond," said Dave Lane, Chief Supplier Excellence and Growth Officer at RNDC. Our company's partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to the expanding tequila category, specifically the growth we're seeing in the flavored spirits category."

About Madam Paleta

Madam Paleta is the first brand in JOBU Beverages' Brand Incubator and Accelerator, focused on building and launching creative innovation at scale. JOBU Beverages was founded and is led by long-time industry executive Quinn Kilbury.

Company and Media Contacts

Natasha Feiger, Madam Paleta, 617-817-7250, [email protected]; Taylor Foxman, Industry Collective, 609-432-2237, [email protected]

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications at [email protected].

Tasting & Production Notes

Madam Paleta is produced in Jalisco, Mexico and features 100% Blue Agave from the Los Altos de Jalisco area. Maceration techniques are used during distillation to seamlessly integrate flavors for a natural taste and smooth finish. The award-winning launch flavors include Pineapple, Grapefruit and Tamarind.

Perfect Serve: Great on the rocks or to put a fresh spin on your favorite cocktail. Additional recipes can be found at www.madampaletatequila.com/cocktails.

Award-worthy: Madam Paleta won gold medals for both liquid and packaging in the 2023 Pr%%F Awards and the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards. Madam Paleta Tamarind also won the prestige "Best in Class" with a score of 91 in the John Barleycorn Awards. The brand was further honored with multiple awards from the San Francisco World Spirits Awards, including a Double Gold nomination for Tamarind, the first flavor infused tequila with this distinction, with a score of 95, along with a "Best in Class" finalist nomination, which will be announced at the Top Shelf Awards in October, and a Gold for Pineapple, with a score of 90.

Purchase: Madam Paleta (750 ml) is available for purchase online https://www.madampaletatequila.com/ and at select retailers throughout Texas.

Website and Social: To learn more, visit https://www.madampaletatequila.com/ or check them out on Instagram or TikTok .

SOURCE JOBU Beverages