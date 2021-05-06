New To Trumbull, A Lushly Landscaped Apartment Community Of One- To Two-Story Luxury Apartments And Townhomes Designed And Situated For A Quietly Refined Lifestyle

"What our residents will appreciate about life at Woodside Trumbull is that we are a community with options," noted Community Manager Jason Hallam. "We've covered a lot of essential details through our major amenity spaces, provided a lot of floor-plan variety, and even designed our townhome residences with direct-access entry, which is very beneficial these days. Residents can also plan on working from home conveniently, with private meeting rooms, coworking setups in the clubhouse, and plenty of square footage in each floor plan for an office. The landscaping and community gardens give us that rich green aesthetic that people especially value as a break from the traffic-filled intersections of the city. This is a home that thoughtfully matches the expectations of our renters."

Home options include one- and two-story designs, with the levels corresponding to each unit's room count. Added to the high-end finishes and stainless-steel appliances is a good amount of onsite storage, which means even "downsizing" renters can still find room for items they'd like to keep around. Shared features include a café lounge, a sundeck, onsite Yoga and Spin studios, a dog park, and even coworking areas to provide residents with a Wi-Fi-equipped WFH/productive space outside their own apartments.

"The renting demand continues its rapid upward growth in our part of the state," observed Regional Property Manager William Griffin. "We've regarded that growth as an opportunity to create an apartment community that would feel like a neighborhood with all the basics available for all. Fitness training, resident events, working remotely, lounge gatherings – Woodside Trumbull is all of those things plus an array of top-notch residences – including townhomes – our renters will love."

The community's available one- and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from roughly 775 to 1461 square feet, are priced beginning at $1,975/month, with larger two-bedroom townhome residences renting for $3,080/month. Townhome-style residences have an outside front-door entry design which is there for elevated convenience and adds an authentic touch to the exterior aesthetic. Pre-leasing on the three mid-rise buildings is set to begin in May with move-ins expected late summer.

