New tool empowers corn farmers with custom prescription seeding rates

"Golden Harvest makes an extensive investment in agronomic research, and this tool is an example of how we bring our data and research to life to benefit our farmers," said Bruce Battles, technical agronomy manager at Syngenta Seeds. "The Seeding Rate Selector will help farmers act upon the data we've gathered by creating customized prescription seeding rates for specific hybrids in their specific environments."

Seeding rate calculations are based on two or more years of data per hybrid, collected at 70 or more trial locations each year. Trialing across many environments increases the ability to predict how individual corn hybrids should be spaced and managed.

The free, easily accessible Seeding Rate Selector allows farmers to enter several variables, including hybrid, input costs and yield goal, to determine the optimal seeding rate per acre. Insights from the tool enable farmers to enhance return on investment potential by identifying opportunities where yields might be negatively impacted by over- or underseeding.

"Farmers shouldn't have to guess at what their seeding rate should be," said Battles. "All fields and hybrids are different, and a generic seeding rate recommendation in a seed guide isn't sufficient. The Seeding Rate Selector takes this into consideration, providing farmers with specific rate prescriptions so that they can have the best experience with our products in relation to their local conditions."

Golden Harvest Seed Advisors can help fine-tune seeding rate estimates even further and build planter seeding rate scripts within the E-Luminate® digital agronomy platform. To learn more about the Golden Harvest corn Seeding Rate Selector and develop a customized prescription seeding rate, contact a Golden Harvest Seed Advisor or visit www.goldenharvestseeds.com/seeding-rate/.

To learn more about Golden Harvest Agronomy in Action research trials, download a free copy of the Agronomy in Action 2021 Research Review.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding corn and soybean seed options with local agronomic knowledge and deliver a Service 365 year-round commitment to doing whatever it takes to yield results for farmers. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield potential on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

Web Resources:

Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Corn Seeding Rate Selector

Agronomy in Action 2021 Research Review

E-Luminate

Newsroom

Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

The Seeding Rate Selector is being provided to you for information purposes only and for your private use in preparing your own calculations. While reasonable efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information and formulas, no guarantee is given or responsibility taken by Syngenta for the accuracy of the calculations or the applicability to your particular circumstances. SYNGENTA PROVIDES THIS SEEDING RATE SELECTOR AND ANY RESULT THEREFROM AS-IS, WHERE-IS, WITH ALL FAULTS AND WITH NO WARRANTY WHATSOEVER, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR PARTICULAR PURPOSE. YOU ASSUME ANY AND ALL RISKS IN USING THE SEEDING RATE SELECTOR AND RELYING ON THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. IN NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL SYNGENTA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LOSS OF PROFIT, LOSS OF BUSINESS, LOSS OF SAVINGS OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, EVEN IF SYNGENTA HAS BEEN NOTIFIED AS SUCH.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

©2021 Syngenta. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium-based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27® is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroSciences LLC and MS Technologies LLC. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Dow AgroSciences LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST E3® are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, XtendFlex® and YieldGard VT Pro® are registered trademarks used under license from the Bayer Group.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Enlist E3® traits, LibertyLink®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and XtendFlex® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® and XtendFlex® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade® is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

SOURCE Golden Harvest

Related Links

http://www.goldenharvestseeds.com

