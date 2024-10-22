New Tool Empowers Nonprofit Boards to Strengthen Change Readiness and Navigate Uncertainty

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSR Communications, Inc., a woman-owned firm serving nonprofits and social purpose organizations across the United States, unveiled today its proprietary Change Readiness Index™, a first-of-its-kind assessment tool designed specifically to help nonprofit boards measure and enhance their capacity to lead through change confidently.

"Nonprofit organizations are continuously adapting, from leadership transitions and evolving constituency needs to emerging technologies like AI," said Nancy Murphy, CEO and founder, CSR Communications. "With U.S. elections just around the corner, now is the time for boards to ensure they are ready for both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."

The Change Readiness Index™, based on insights gathered over more than three decades in the nonprofit sector, measures a board's readiness across eight critical dimensions, including trust, transparency and foresight.

Nonprofit boards that had the opportunity to experience early access to the index have already seen the value.

"The Change Readiness Index sparked critical conversations we might have otherwise overlooked," said Jenn Bell-Ellwanger, Board Chair of Maryland Reads. "It highlighted key perspectives within our board, strengthening our readiness to tackle challenges together."

Through a 35-question survey, board members and executive leadership gain insights into their organization's strengths and areas for improvement. Key features include:

Insightful Analysis : A summary of the board's top strengths and areas for growth.

: A summary of the board's top strengths and areas for growth. Benchmark Comparisons : Insight into how the organization's readiness stacks up against industry standards.

: Insight into how the organization's readiness stacks up against industry standards. Actionable Recommendations: Clear steps boards can take to improve their readiness for change.

"For nonprofits, effective governance means being more than just aware of potential disruptions; it requires being prepared to respond in ways that foster resilience and sustain results," said Murphy. "The Change Readiness Index™ helps boards know where they stand and what they can do to improve."

To learn more about the Change Readiness Index™, visit https://csrcommunications.ac-page.com/Change-readiness or register for our October 24th virtual Open House by visiting https://csrcommunications.ac-page.com/change-readiness-open-house.

About CSR Communications

Since 2014, CSR Communications has specialized in helping nonprofits, foundations and other social purpose organizations navigate complex changes through strategy, change management, leadership development and communications.

Contact: Nancy Murphy, CSR Communications

Phone: 202-222-8908

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CSR Communications