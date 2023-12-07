New tool helps eaters avoid mega companies when stocking their pantry

News provided by

The Cornucopia Institute

07 Dec, 2023, 13:20 ET

VIROQUA, Wis., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging on organic food typically conjures feelings of local charm and homegrown goodness. But in an increasingly consolidated marketplace, major corporations are often calling the shots on popular organic brands.

Consolidation creates not only outsized profits, but outsized influence on food policy: According to Cornucopia's research, among the 10 North American food corporations that invest the most money in lobbying, seven have purchased formerly independent organic brands.

Continue Reading
The Independent Organic Brand List
The Independent Organic Brand List

Ownership is often intentionally obscured. So The Cornucopia Institute investigated, launching its Independent Organic Brand List as a tool for eaters seeking transparency in the food system.

The list serves as a companion piece to Cornucopia's popular Who Owns Organic? project. Used together, these resources help eaters actively resist a corporatized marketplace and support food that serves people, not corporate profits. Many of the independent brands highlighted by Cornucopia were created as an antidote to industry and a response to a personal health need that couldn't be met by it.

Consider the list a roadmap to hidden gems in the food system. To make it on the Independent Organic Brand List, a brand must be independently owned, nationally available, and devoid of conventional product lines. The list features more than 100 brands, ranging from snacks to sweets, beverages to baby food, dairy to dairy-free options, and much more. A print version of this work is being shared with co-ops and independent retailers throughout the country.

As corporations continue to gobble up organic brands, Cornucopia will be watching, updating the list with input from organic advocates throughout the US.

As a nonprofit watchdog, Cornucopia comprehensively tracks the organic marketplace, along with the policy that shapes it. Its tools help shoppers sort through confusing labels and marketing claims to make confident purchases and invest in a vital alternative to the conventional food system. 

About The Cornucopia Institute: The Cornucopia Institute uncovers the truth behind organic food and advocates for an organic label you can trust. To receive future press releases from The Cornucopia Institute, contact us here.

Contact: Rebecca Shimp Martin at [email protected]

SOURCE The Cornucopia Institute

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.