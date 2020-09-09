New Toolkit Provides Anti-Racist Instructional Practices for Math Education

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Education Trust–West and over 30 education and policy partners released " A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction ," a toolkit for supporting equitable access to math standards for grades 6-8 focusing on students gaining proficiency in English and Black and Latinx students. The toolkit offers actionable resources immediately available for teachers to implement during hybrid learning.

In California, more than 8 out of 10 Black eighth-graders are not meeting Math standards. The lag in achievement follows students throughout their education, as data reveals similar test scores for eleventh-grade students. By eleventh grade, 8 out of 10 Black and Latinx students are not meeting math standards.

"The gaps in academic access and achievement for Black, Latinx and multilingual students are being exacerbated during the pandemic," says Elisha Smith Arrillaga, Executive Director of The Education Trust–West. "We can do better for California's students by offering educators the research-supported instructional practices necessary for addressing inequities in math education. School leaders and teachers can move from crisis to opportunity by using these tools to close these gaps."

Actionable tools in "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction" include:

Exercises to help educators dismantle biases and deficit thinking

Strategies for deepening student conceptual understanding

Tools to connect mathematical thinking to English language learning

Practices that support students' social, emotional and academic development

Structures for coaches centered on equitable practice

"The toolkit will transform math education by addressing long-standing barriers to learning and success for Black, Latinx and bilingual students," said Rachel Ruffalo, Director of Educator Engagement at The Education Trust-West. "There's no quick-fix to addressing systemic inequities in learning. However, these resources are designed to be used by educators now as they plan their curriculum and offer educators opportunities for ongoing self-reflection as they develop anti-racist math practices."

For information about "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction," visit www.equitablemath.org .

About The Education Trust–West

The Education Trust–West works for educational justice and the high academic achievement of all students at all levels, pre-K through college, in the state of California. We expose opportunity and achievement gaps that separate students of color and low-income students from other youth. We identify and advocate for the strategies that will forever close those gaps.

