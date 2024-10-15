NEW, TOP-RATED ECO-LODGE OPENS in GUATEMALAN HIGHLANDS

Eco-Guest House@ San Martín Offers Unique Activities for Tourists to Experience Local Mayan Culture and Perform Community Service

SAN MARTIN CHIQUITO, Guatemala, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headed for an adventure in rural Guatemala but still yearn for the comforts of home? The newly opened Eco-Guest House@San Martín , operated by the non-profit Local Hope Guatemala, offers a welcome respite with many amenities to serve as home base after a long day of sightseeing, hiking and exploring in the area or volunteer service. Located in the village of San Martín Chiquíto, just 30 minutes from urban Quetzaltenango, Eco-Guest House offers magical views of the mountains and fields, as well as delicious Mayan cuisine, interactive cultural tours and experiences in nature that will keep you coming back.

About 8,500 feet up in the misty Guatemalan Highlands, at the base of the sacred Lake Chicabál, this charming guesthouse features 12 spacious, comfortable, and especially well-appointed rooms and private bathrooms with hot running water and full-pressure hot showers, soft towels and in-room electric heaters – plus robust Wi-Fi, an uncommon feature in the region. Eco-Guest House is the only accommodation in the area to score a 5-Star rating from Airbnb guests and to provide this level of comfort.

A stay at the top-rated Eco-Guest House also offers guests the unique chance for cultural exchange activities and community service via Local Hope's ongoing volunteer opportunities and by interacting with the indigenous Mayan people in the area. Possibilities include building and distributing chicken coops, teaching English to youth, doing art projects and playing soccer with kids, math and computer tutoring, as well as weaving, cooking and Spanish lessons, and learning about the rich, centuries-old Mayan history and traditions — all while getting to know the local people and their culture in the process.

Eco-Guest House also serves as home-base for Local Hope's organized volunteer programs which combine volunteer service in San Martín Chiquíto with sightseeing and activities in the area.

Options include flexible packages of day, overnight, two-week and completely customizable trips, including:

Two-week or extended stay, turn-key volunteer packages for one or more people with Sunday start dates

volunteer packages for one or more people with Sunday start dates " Build-Your-Own Trip" for trip leaders or individuals who want to create a fully customized experience over a time period of their choosing

for trip leaders or individuals who want to create a fully customized experience over a time period of their choosing Full-day and overnight of volunteering, cultural experiences and exploration

Hiking and culture - full day and overnight to Sacred Lake Chicabál

Built as an ecolodge focused on sustainability, Eco-Guest House was designed to have minimal impact on its natural surroundings, and to actually return electricity to the local grid. It incorporates cutting-edge technology including solar power, and rainwater collection to avoid tapping into the local water system. It manages waste on-site using a "biodigestor" to protect local rivers and streams. The approach has attracted widespread interest by businesses and churches that are planning to replicate Eco-Guest House's environmentally friendly features.

Eco-Guest House Information:

$65 per room/night includes breakfast for two guests, with a minimal charge added for third person.

per room/night includes breakfast for two guests, with a minimal charge added for third person. One comfortable queen bed and single per room (three people maximum).

Adjoining rooms available.

Traditional lunch and dinner by arrangement.

100% of the room charge goes to funding the programs of Local Hope Guatemala (known in Guatemala as "Xela AID"), a 32-year-old non-profit organization that empowers families and communities to be healthy, educated and self-reliant in this remote, underserved area.

Hospitality Services:

This beautiful, new facility can accommodate everyone – from individual travelers, to families, to small groups celebrating an event. Eco-Guest House offers a menu of Banquet and Food Service Options and Transportation Options and Tours and Cultural Activities to augment your experience.

Reservations:

Local Hope offers turnkey packages for individuals and groups that include transportation, accommodations and more, here: https://give.localhope.org/trips

To reserve directly, visit this page on the Local Hope Guatemala website: https://xelaaid.org/eco-guest-house

Address:

Eco Guest House @San Martín

Xela AID Complex

San Martín Sacatepequez

San Martín Chiquíto

Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, C.A.

PHOTOS: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hkgpj6g5zsj4h85z132k4/ACuDpu8YVg77PQN1nAivH1M?rlkey=nrb52x5kbkp9jv6a4f8csbe8v&st=wk1vtnsv&dl=0

Contact: Lisa Bernfeld

LIB:PR

[email protected]

310-556-3227

SOURCE Local Hope Guatemala/Xela AID