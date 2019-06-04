New Total Economic Impact Study Finds Blueshift Delivers 781% Return on Investment (ROI)

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed four Blueshift customers across eCommerce, consumer finance, and online learning. Forrester used their proven Total Economic Impact™ methodology to create an unbiased assessment of the real benefits experienced by Blueshift customers. Based on a composite organization of the four interviewed customers, Forrester found that by using Blueshift to consolidate all customer data and using AI to make it actionable companies experience the following benefits:

$81M incremental revenue from AI-powered targeting and real-time interactions

incremental revenue from AI-powered targeting and real-time interactions 20% increase in website revenue from cross-channel messaging consistency

60% increase in click through rates

$35M incremental revenue from streamlined work and automation

incremental revenue from streamlined work and automation $12M incremental revenue from improved cross-channel customer engagement

The senior director of CRM at a consumer finance platform told Forrester: "Getting all the customer signals in one place and being quick and responsive to those signals to manage customer touchpoints across channels was key to our success. We could not have gotten where we are without Blueshift. We wouldn't have the revenue numbers we achieved. It's exciting to be able to really use the data to drive positive customer responses and to drive revenue."

While interviewing Blueshift customers, Forrester also confirmed non-quantifiable benefits, including:

Marketing teams were elevated within their companie s because they were delivering higher revenues and contributing more to the bottom line.

s because they were delivering higher revenues and contributing more to the bottom line. Blueshift spurred innovation and cross-team collaboration as teams could now test new creative approaches to improve customer experiences and extended Blueshift beyond marketing.

as teams could now test new creative approaches to improve customer experiences and extended Blueshift beyond marketing. Scalability and customization empowered marketing to embrace change and meet growing customer demands.

and meet growing customer demands. Blueshift consolidates all data into a single customer view, providing marketers with a deeper understanding of customers so they can better serve their needs.

Prior to using Blueshift, customers found that their one-size-fits-all communications weren't resonating with customers. While they gathered customer data from multiple touchpoints, but data remained siloed and underused in improving customer engagement. Their limited-functionality of former solutions would not scale with growing demands and limited their progress.

"At Blueshift, we have always believed that successful customer data activation builds winning brands," said Vijay Chittoor, Blueshift Co-Founder and CEO. "Brands that put their customer data to work intelligently across every channel not only drive delightful customer experience, but also see strong revenue growth. We are thrilled to help our customers unlock the full potential of their data, using AI, and realize positive business impact."

The Total Economic Impact™ Of Blueshift study is available to download here. To learn more about Blueshift, visit blueshift.com .

About Blueshift

San Francisco–based Blueshift empowers marketers to scale intelligent customer engagement on every channel. Its Customer Data Activation Platformㅡpowered by its patented AI technologyㅡ enables marketers to use a full circle view of all their customers and data to create real-time predictive segments, deliver personalized recommendations, and orchestrate individualized customer journeys across every owned and paid channel. Leading consumer brands such as LendingTree, Udacity, IAC and the BBC use Blueshift to transform their customer engagement. The company is backed by prominent venture capital firms including Storm Ventures and SoftBank. For more information visit: blueshift.com .

SOURCE Blueshift

Related Links

https://blueshift.com

