New Touchless Harvesting from Trym Is a Game-Changer for Efficient Cannabis Harvesting

Touchless Harvesting saves cultivators time by providing the most efficient method for recording each plant's weight in accordance with state regulations without touching their mobile devices.

Touchless Harvesting helps growers:

save hours harvesting and remain in strict compliance with CDFA.

scan plant tags via a phone or tablet without touching the device.

complete harvests without ever logging into METRC.

automate weight recording via Bluetooth scale integrations.

keep sticky, trichome-covered fingers off their mobile devices.

"At Trym, we're all about helping cultivators save time and streamline their operations. That's why we created Touchless Harvesting..It's a burden to harvest cannabis plants in California due to regulations that require tediously weighing each plant and reporting the weights to the state via METRC. Touchless Harvesting is the fastest way to harvest cannabis plants and report to METRC," says Trym CEO Matt Mayberry. "The feedback so far has been fantastic and we look forward to expanding our reach in 2021."

Trym launched Touchless Harvesting™ with longtime partner and customer FloraCal Farms in Santa Rosa, CA. Using Trym, FloraCal Farms was able to harvest, weigh, and report 680 plants all before lunch. Efficiency and compliance are top priorities for the FloraCal team who harvest every week in their 20,000 sq.ft. cultivation facility.

"The Touchless Harvesting™ feature is a great convergence of efficiency and compliance," says Director of Compliance for FloraCal Farms, Andrew Rayl. "It allows us to remain in full compliance with even the most conservative interpretations of harvest regulatory requirements without sacrificing any time."

About Trym

Founded in Novato, California in 2018, Trym cultivation management software is custom-built for cannabis growers. Trym boosts production efficiency, empowers team members, and turns insights into strategic decisions. Trym's comprehensive platform supports growers in optimizing and managing daily operations to scale faster and increase profitability. The company currently operates in 15 U.S. states and works with many of the largest cultivators and multi-state operators in the country. The Trym mobile app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. www.trym.io

