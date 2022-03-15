New Trace One Quality Management System Helps Retail Companies Protect Consumer Safety and Reduce Risk

Innovative audit tool improves end-to-end quality control for products consumers trust

PUTEAUX, France , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Trace One, the world's largest collaborative retail business platform for consumer-packaged goods (CPG), announced the official launch of Trace One Quality Management System, a new quality audit tool for global manufacturers to protect consumer safety. By streamlining quality management processes, this new solution offers efficient, end-to-end quality control to ensure both new and existing products are trustworthy for consumers.

As global consumers become more empowered with online access to information, they expect and search for products that consistently deliver good quality. Now Trace One Quality Management System helps companies keep consumers safe and reduce risk with processes that protect product quality. This retail tool modernizes quality management operations by simplifying the organisation of an audit and monitoring the follow-up actions with a single source of information. Companies will improve their collaboration on quality audits and save time as they develop products consumers trust.

"Across industries, companies have embraced a new way of working, and digital tools are now necessary for efficient collaboration," said Christophe Vanackère, CEO, Trace One. "That's why we created Trace One Quality Management System, an intuitive, digital retail tool that makes life easier for quality management teams so they can proactively prepare internal product audits and supplier audits." The centralized system helps companies improve end-to-end visibility for quality assurance, continuous improvement and risk mitigation. Elevating product quality can help manufacturers and retailers improve brand trust, performance results and loyalty to gain a competitive edge.

Launching Trace One Quality Management System extends Trace One's legacy of connecting retail partners with digital tools for efficient collaboration and product innovation. Traditionally, quality management tools include emails, Excel files and paper documents. Now Trace One Quality Management System simplifies the process to ensure products are made with care and conscientiousness. Companies can centralize all their internal audit information to boost visibility and quickly identify any non-conformities to promptly resolve quality issues. Also, manufacturers can use this tool to audit their raw material suppliers for ingredient or component quality to protect their industry certifications, retail partnerships and top line. Trace One Quality Management System is flexible, accommodating national brands, niche products and private labels.

Right now, retail companies face competing pressures of quality and agility to stay competitive. Shoppers' needs continuously evolve, as in-demand consumer trends include sustainability, buy local, plant-based, value for money and products that reflect diversity. That's why global manufacturers and retailers need new ways to adapt their products with innovation and speed-to-market – without compromising product quality – to satisfy and delight today's consumers.

About Trace One

Founded in 2001, Trace One is the world's largest collaborative retail business platform for consumer-packaged goods (CPG). Trace One offers a suite of integrated cloud solutions for the creation and management of CPG products. We've created a global community of 5,000+ brand owners spanning more than 100 countries. Our smart solutions let them collaborate and innovate on remarkable products worth over $300 billion every year. We've been helping them create products that consumers really want since 2001, through bigger (and faster) thinking.



For more information,

visit www.traceone.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12908887

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Trace One