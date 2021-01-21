New Trade Organization Launches to Connect Seattle and Pacific Northwest Marketing Community

PORTLAND, Ore. and SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the marketing ecosystem changes rapidly, connecting high-level education, insight and inspiration matter more than ever. Additionally, sharing best practices has the power to lift entire markets, industries and regions. The Pacific Northwest is in a unique position to take advantage of its forward-thinking and optimism, which makes the founding of ThinkNW a vital way forward together.

ThinkNW (www.thinknw.org) is a best-in-class organization dedicated to the marketing community in Seattle, Portland and across the Pacific Northwest. Members include some of the world's most important and iconic brands, creative firms, technology companies, startups and media organizations.

"There's no question that Seattle is one of the most influential markets in the world," said Marc Moran, ThinkNW president. "One only needs to look at brands like Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks and others to realize its impact. But marketing changes by the day. Having the collective power and influence of Seattle, Portland, Boise and Vancouver B.C. signals that this region's talent and leadership is ready to take a more prominent role in shepherding success for marketers around the world."

The name, ThinkNW, was decided upon after approval from ThinkLA, the industry's leading trade body in Southern California, which was founded over a decade ago. In its first month, ThinkNW will add new board members from across the region.

"We're proud to support the transition to ThinkNW. Seeing this concept model come to fruition is really exciting, and we're looking forward to watching it thrive and grow," said Lee McKnight from leading marketing consultancy RSW/US.

At its core, ThinkNW's mission is anchored in being a consistently forward-looking and highly inclusive organization, with a heavy focus on three key areas:

Bringing attention to the work and success of the Pacific Northwest brand, agency, technology and marketing communities.

Providing high-level, practical and relevant professional development and networking at all levels of marketing, from seasoned professionals to those embarking on their careers.

Developing best-in-class DEI programming, education and inspiration focused on building pathways for BIPOC talent to thrive more meaningfully in marketing. DEI + Talent

Leading ThinkNW's diversity initiatives is Bimma Williams, DEI chair. A former Saucony global business unit manager and marketer at Nike and Adidas, he is the founder of storytelling platform Claima Stories, featuring some of the most influential and diverse marketing talent. ThinkNW's goal is to create unique and collaborative career discovery experiences—through events, education and workshops— always accessible to BIPOC talent, offering a variety of possibilities.

"BIPOC creatives can be found in marketing focus groups and ad campaigns around the world, but they're missing from the agencies that produce this work," said Williams. "As we move into a new era with ThinkNW, we're committed to setting up new systems to diversify our creative industry."

ThinkNW will continuously work with its partners and members to connect brands and diverse talent across all aspects of the marketing spectrum. "Creative is a great foundation from which to work," said Moran, noting PAF's prior emphasis on craft. "But there are so many places that talent can thrive, whether that's in client service, finance, operations or other leadership roles."

Partnerships with ThinkLA and SFBig

As mentioned, the ThinkNW moniker results from a relationship with ThinkLA, which approved the Pacific Northwest group's naming. To that end, ThinkNW will continue to collaborate with ThinkLA and the Bay Area's trade body, SFBig.

"The legacy of service which ThinkLA shares with PAF and SFBig is now even more evident with this name change," said Don Lupo, Executive Director, ThinkLA. "Our organizations exist to serve our communities and the West Coast in general to bring education, connection, and economic development to the region. We are glad to collaborate in the service of our industry and our members."

Each organization plans to offer select events, educational programs and other opportunities to each other either free or at discounted rates. Over time, the collaboration between the three will expand, further deepening the collective power, scope and opportunities on the West Coast.

