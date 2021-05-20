New Trailer Bridge International Launches Offering Worldwide Logistics Solutions to Shippers

"We are excited to take this next step forward and improve the service we offer customers with our new division, Trailer Bridge International," said Mitch Luciano, CEO and President of Trailer Bridge. "TB International will be run by Emma Philips, Director, NVOCC & Compliance, who has nearly 20 years of experience in international logistics and compliance, and we are incredibly proud of the service offerings she and her team have brought together. We enjoy wonderful relationships with Trailer Bridge customers and are thrilled to be able to deliver on these enhanced services, which many have requested we provide for some time."

Trailer Bridge International will first focus on enhancing services for Trailer Bridge customers by expanding shipment options for the Caribbean, Central and South America shipping lanes. "For many years our current customers have enjoyed Trailer Bridge as a North American shipper and they know our level of commitment to them and to their customers who rely on them. We are excited to provide our customers with routings & services outside of our asset based business and expand our global footprint," said Emma Philips, Director, NVOCC & Compliance. "Trailer Bridge International is an extension of our award-winning service that gives customers these same trusted services beyond the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean."

Worldwide Shipping & Freight Forwarding Among Trailer Bridge International Offerings

Trailer Bridge has earned its reputation as a reliable logistics provider with a commitment to service excellence. Expanding on decades of experience with its own assets including barges, chassis, reefers, and containers, Trailer Bridge International gives the brand the capacity to offer logistics services in any destination worldwide.

Trailer Bridge International offers full supply chain management:

Ocean shipping and freight forwarding by air, rail, and land, enabling customers to use Trailer Bridge as a one-stop logistics solution for international loads;

Consolidation, warehousing, and distribution services to reduce costs and enhance service for LTL customers;

Customs clearance, marine cargo insurance, and other ancillary services to provide a seamless experience for international shipping customers.

Trailer Bridge International Signals Continued Growth

The launch of Trailer Bridge International is the latest development in what has been a period of growth and rapid expansion for its parent company.

"About thirty years ago, our founder known as the 'father of containerization,' Malcom McLean made history as we sailed our first vessel into the Port of San Juan," said Luciano. "In the last six years, we have successfully expanded our business including launching international shipping through the Dominican Republic. I'm so proud of how we've since become the most loved shipper between the States and the Caribbean, and now have an opportunity to provide this level of service to customers around the globe. Considering the needs of our customers and trade lanes, we are excited to build our new international business unit with the people and the care our customers have come to love and trust."

Rather than reducing routes as a cost-saving measure during the Coronavirus pandemic, Trailer Bridge committed early on to maintaining service levels and avoiding employee lay-offs relating to the pandemic. Through it all, the company has continued to keep their focus firmly on the future and the growth needs that have continued to move Trailer Bridge forward.

This year, the company has added hundreds of new logistics customers, expanded its management team with high caliber leaders including Alex Vohr (VP, Government Affairs) and Jacob Wegrzyn (VP, Caribbean), and not only avoided layoffs but hired dozens of new staff. Indie Bollman, Vice President of Organizational Development, launched an Upskilling Initiative in May 2020, at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, to support the team and the company's continued growth.

In 2019, Trailer Bridge added cross-border logistics between the United States and Mexico to its portfolio of services, expanded its Jacksonville headquarters, and opened new offices in key American markets.

Customers interested in exploring their shipping options with Trailer Bridge International are encouraged to contact the company at 1.844.TB.SHIPS or email [email protected] to request a quote.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces in America, as well as recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Jacksonville and as a Fastest Growing Company. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 12 offices with more than200 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.

Contact: Whitney Croxton, 904-720-7558, [email protected].

SOURCE Trailer Bridge

