New Training Facility Serving the Palatine Area; Grand Opening for Flo Sports Performance

PALATINE, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo Sports Performance Center (FSP) in Palatine hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on February 21, 2024. Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz and Chamber of Commerce president Deb Gabriel joined FSP owner Achour Esho in cutting the ribbon for the new 8,000 square foot facility.

Esho also owns Flo Fitness and Martial Arts and the two facilities are adjacent to each other in the 700 block of Vermont Avenue (off Illinois Avenue) in Palatine.

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz (left) holds one end of a ribbon and Palatine Chamber of Commerce President Deb Gabriel (pink sweater) holds the other end while Flo Sports Performance owner Achour Esho cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the news sports training facility in Palatine. The newly opened Flo Sports Performance Center seen through the opening, is adjacent to Flo Fitness and Martial Arts facility which is celebrating its 18th Anniversary operating in Palatine. The fitness facility includes cardio and weight training equipment, a boxing ring, punching bags and a functional fitness area. Both facilities are owned by Achour Esho, an undefeated professional boxer and MMA fighter.

"Both our fitness center and the new sports performance center provide the community with great options to meet their fitness, health and sports goals," said Esho.

"The new Flo Sports Performance center is intended to serve local coaches and teams with an indoor training facility for year-round performance improvement," said Esho. "We built the facility after several baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse coaches indicated there was a real need for this in the Palatine community."

Flo Sports Performance is 8,000 square feet with 6,000 of that turfed for use in multiple sports. FSP also has two 65-ft retractable batting cages. In the adjacent area, FLO offers weight training and cardio equipment, punching bags, boxing ring and functional fitness area.

Palatine Mayor Schwantz, a former professional football player with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, said "I am excited for the opening of the Flo Sports Performance facility. Having this first-class facility in Palatine is yet another asset to our community."

"Our vision is to help individuals at every stage of life become the best version of themselves they can," said Esho. "Our conditioning classes include individuals from age five to 75. A big part of what we do is to give people confidence that they can do far more than they ever dreamed they could do."

Flo Fitness provides more than 20 instructor-led fitness and conditioning classes each week at various times throughout the day, beginning at 5 am and continuing into the evening. "We are available to fit the schedule of all of our members," said Esho.

Esho is a former professional boxer and MMA fighter with a combined record of 15-0. He is also the ABO North American Champion in his weight class. He founded Flo Fitness and Martial Arts in 2007 and he and his team have trained thousands of athletes from youth up to and including professionals.

"With the new Flo Sports Performance center, we can now extend our service offering to athletes in softball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse and other sports. It's all about helping others to become their best."

Flo Sports Performance is available to local teams to rent as a training facility. Flo Fitness and Martial Arts is open to new members on a class-by-class basis or monthly or annual plans. More information on the facility located at 711 Vermont Avenue in Palatine is available by calling Flo at 847-934-1356. The website is www.flomma.com.

Contact: Tom Nicholson

212-203-2803

[email protected]

SOURCE Flo Sports Performance Center