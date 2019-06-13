New Transitional Care Programs Expected to Benefit Rural Residents Across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new program is coming to some rural communities thanks to a partnership between Healthcare Business Ventures, Inc., a subsidiary of the Idaho Hospital Association, and Allevant Solutions, LLC, a joint venture between Mayo Clinic and Select Medical.

"Transitional Care is for patients who are well enough to leave a traditional hospital setting but still have nursing, therapy, or respiratory needs that are better met with resources most commonly found in a hospital," said Darin Atherton, IHA Vice President of Clinical Programs. "Examples of these needs include complex nursing care coordination and assessment; frequent intravenous (IV) medications; wound care; special breathing treatments; or intensive physical, occupational, or speech therapy. The new program is very exciting for our rural hospitals and rural residents in Idaho because it means access to high-quality and specialized care doesn't involve a long road trip, but is instead close to home. It also means that our rural hospitals can collaborate with larger tertiary hospitals to benefit their patients."

The Idaho Hospital Association provides an endorsement of Allevant Solutions, LLC, as it recognizes a need and an opportunity for member hospitals to provide this benefit to local patients. Modeled on the Mayo Clinic's successful efforts in Wisconsin and Minnesota and created by Mayo pulmonologist and Allevant Medical Director, Mark Lindsay, M.D., the program is designed to provide access to high quality post-acute services to rural America, the most persistently underserved area of modern healthcare.

"Hospital-based Transitional Care programs offer a number of important advantages over other post-acute options such as a strong team culture, the ability to address sudden changes in condition with on-site physicians, radiology, and laboratory, and most importantly, a patient-centered approach that includes bedside rounds with the care team on a regular schedule. Because hospital-based Transitional Care provides nurse staffing hours that may be two to three times greater than other post-acute facilities, it is the ideal setting for patients with complex health conditions and post-acute needs. By offering these services in rural hospitals, patients and families can get high quality post-acute care close to home rather than in more distant, larger communities," Dr. Lindsay said. "Rural hospitals in Idaho have the staff, the facilities, and the commitment to deliver exceptional Transitional Care. We are excited to partner with the IHA on this journey to offer more post-acute care options to rural residents of (Idaho)."

About Idaho Hospital Association and Healthcare Business Ventures

The Idaho Hospital Association provides voice, value and visibility to its member hospitals, strengthening their viability and capacity to serve their communities. Healthcare Business Ventures, and IHA subsidiary company, was created to help find industry-leading solution providers for the challenges that are faced by IHA's hospitals and the communities they serve.

About Allevant Solutions

Allevant Solutions, LLC, developed by Mayo Clinic and Select Medical offers consulting services to rural hospitals and skilled nursing homes including methodologies, algorithms and processes which incorporate clinical services, quality improvement and business expertise developed by Mayo and Select Medical. Through these services, Allevant Solutions, LLC enables its clients to increase the availability of post-acute care and also reduce the costs associated with providing the rehabilitative services that many patients need even after they have overcome a life-threatening illness or accident.

