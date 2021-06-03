New Treatment for Severe Emphysema Now Covered Under Medical Mutual of Ohio

Medical Mutual of Ohio is Ohio's oldest and largest health insurance company with more than 1.5 million covered lives and stands as a local industry leader in developing up-to-date policy guidelines for safe and effective medical technologies. For more information, visit: https://www.medmutual.com/ .

This follows similar coverage decisions by Highmark and Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), leading licensees of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Aetna and Humana also cover the Spiration Valve System under applicable policies.

"This decision by Medical Mutual will provide expanded access to this critical therapy that significantly reduces lung hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema, and is durable over time," said Dr. Jason Stienecker, Division Chief for Pulmonary at Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio. "Spiration Valve treatment can lead to truly meaningful improvements in patients who achieve sustainable clinical outcomes such as improvements in lung function and quality of life."

Spiration Valve System

Supported by positive clinical, safety, and effectiveness data from the EMPROVE i and REACH ii clinical trials and reported by leading U.S. and global researchers.

and REACH clinical trials and reported by leading U.S. and global researchers. Designated as an FDA breakthrough device that has demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function, reduction in shortness of breath and improvement in quality of life compared to standard of care medical management. i

Designated as a standard of care option for patients suffering from severe emphysema according to the 2021 report from the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) report, which gives its highest "A" evidence rating for Bronchoscopic Lung Volume Reduction (BLVR) using endobronchial valves. According to the report, this evidence rating is based on results from randomized clinical trials with data from several clinical trials involving a substantial number of patients, including those treated with the Spiration Valve System.iii

During the minimally invasive BLVR procedure with the Spiration Valve, umbrella-shaped endobronchial valves are positioned in selected airways. The valves allow air to flow in only one direction, preventing air from flowing into the diseased part of the lung and redirecting air to healthier lung tissue. The treatment relieves the hyperinflation of the diseased portions of the lungs and allows healthier parts of the lungs to expand and function more effectively. With improved breathing, patients suffer from less breathlessness and have improved lung function and, as a result, may be able to do more in their daily lives and enjoy an improved quality of life.

Patient selection is a critical first step in determining who qualifies for this treatment. A decade of clinical studies has shown that patient selection is one of the most important factors in predicting a positive response to BLVR.i,iv,v To determine if a patient is eligible for Spiration Valve treatment, physicians use a completely non-invasive patient screening tool called SeleCT® and the patient's computerized tomography (CT) scan. This selection method, using criteria validated in the EMPROVE trial, does not require more invasive patient selection methods.i

