New Trend For Luxury Single-Story Deep Water Spec House in Boca Raton

"What makes this home so special is its artful blend of design and open spatial balance," says John Poletto, who, along with partner Mark Nestler, has the exclusive listing for the home. "It provides opulence and luxury without having excessive space and bedrooms that are not needed or wanted."

"This home represents a new direction of South Florida coastal waterfront properties," Nestler said. "It has all the amenities you would expect in a 10,000-square-foot house in a property with under 6,000 square feet of living space."

Spacious and open with 10-foot plus windows showcasing a waterfront vista and calming view of a luxurious L-shaped pool and spacious covered patio, the four-bedroom plus library home at 651 Sanctuary Drive includes 90 feet of dock space and an abundance of stylish amenities.

As you enter the home you are greeted with a stunning 25' x 25' great room opening to a formal dining room that is connected to an eat-in breakfast area and kitchen, the home offers a relaxing flow and livability rarely seen in new waterfront construction.

Located on a cul-de-sac street, the home offers immense privacy as well as exclusivity and security. With private roads, The Sanctuary offers 24-hour security and a marine patrol for the elaborate network of neighborhood waterways.

Just a few minutes walk to the Intracoastal Waterway and ocean, and a short boat ride to the Boca Raton Inlet, the property is just 2.5 miles – seven minutes – from the Boca Raton Airport, catering to private and chartered jets which will soon accommodate international flights.

The Sanctuary, renowned internationally as a high-end waterfront estate community, includes a 20-slip marina that can accommodate boats up to 80 feet in length, Har-Tru tennis courts, a dog park and a basketball court.

The community, which includes a 27-acre wildlife preserve and avian refuge, is close to major shopping locations and upscale restaurants and is also within walking distance of Boca Raton's beautiful beaches and peaceful parks.

With just over 100 half or one-third acre sites, The Sanctuary offers the sophisticated South Florida lifestyle at its best.

"In The Sanctuary, residents can be as private as they want to be, yet there's a special comradery among residents who have lived in the community for years," Poletto said.

For more information, contact Mark Nestler (561) 212-1517 or John Poletto (561) 239-0700.

