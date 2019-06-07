New Trenton Systems NVMe JBOD Server surpasses 27GB/s read and write speeds

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trenton Systems, Inc., a manufacturer of rugged servers and workstations, processor boards, and PCIe backplanes, is announcing its RSC2403 Rugged NVMe JBOD Server, designed for military, industrial, and commercial high-performance data bandwidth needs, surpassed the 27GB/s data throughput threshold.

Rugged 2U JBOD Server with 24 U.2 NVMe SSDs and 27GB/s read and write speeds between drives and host board.

The all-new Trenton Systems RSC2403 Rugged JBOD Server contains 24 U.2 NVMe SSDs across three magazines. Each magazine holds 8 SSDs, allowing the operator to quickly swap drives without tools. The rugged-yet-lightweight aluminum chassis is only 16.2 in. deep, also making it one of the lightest JBOD servers on the market today.

Designed to meet current and future data storage needs using native end-to-end PCIe interconnect, the RSC2403 JBOD Server offers a substantial performance boost over traditional SATA or SAS connections.

"Trenton Systems' RSC2403 Rugged 2U JBOD Server is a true state-of-the-art, drop-in replacement data storage solution. The need to develop fast, reliable data storage technologies for SIGNIT, ISR, e-warfare, and other data-intensive applications is real," says Dwight Justice, Vice President of Sales for Trenton Systems. "A processor board agnostic rugged storage server offering unprecedented read and write speeds via native PCIe answers the call of duty. The operator has full control via the GbE management port while delivering greater data throughput, superior system monitoring and control, in a smaller, lighter, more efficient manner to reliably operate sensitive data storage needs today, tomorrow, and for years to come."

Trenton Systems' RSC2403 is designed rugged, stress-tested to provide dependable data storage and management for military technology, sustainment, and modernization programs to improve data transfer and availability in and off the field. The new rack-mount storage server can quickly and easily replace outdated systems and work with any host board via eight SFF-8644 connectors, which utilize a metal outer shell compatible with shielded external connections for added ruggedness.

"It's very rare to find truly designed & manufactured JBOD servers made in the USA, especially ones that are ideal for SWaP, high-end, local performance storage," says Trenton Systems' president, Michael Bowling. "Especially when coupled with availability of a local Engineering Team that offers full BIOS control and customization, troubleshooting, and rapid responses to your inquiries when you need it most," Michael added.

Trenton Systems is letting interested parties take the JBOD Server for a spin – free of charge. With the company's new Loaner Program, the Rugged 2U JBOD Server can be loaned out for 45 days and tested in any environment. Multiple customers have already taken advantage of this offer and are reporting back outstanding reviews on both speed and reliability. Future iterations will offer hot-swap capability and individually removable drives to meet the demands of various programs and applications in both the defense and business sector.

Trenton Systems has a proven track record and reputation for providing quality rugged computers and components which are deployed on various military programs worldwide. Trenton Systems supports over 1000 companies by offering ruggedized servers and workstations for critical programs with an industry-leading 11+ year average computer life cycle. (Read more on how Trenton Systems achieves its longevity here.)

Contact Trenton Systems to learn how the company's rugged servers, workstations, and rugged computer components can meet your specific program requirements, today and for the future.

About Trenton Systems, Inc.

Trenton Systems, Inc., a US-made ruggedized computer hardware manufacturer, specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, integration, and support of rugged servers and workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage servers, blade servers, PCIe expansion, Mini PCs, and custom high-performance computers for harsh environment applications worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial, and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, warranty, and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160); are backed by a 5-year warranty, lifetime in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, GA, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards. trentonsystems.com

© 2019 Trenton Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

Contact: Yazz Krdzalic, (678) 971-5518, yazz@trentonsystems.com

SOURCE Trenton Systems, Inc.

