New Trial Finds Aura Air Purifier Eliminates Airborne SARS-CoV-2

TEL AVIV, Israel and COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air , the air purification company offering solutions that make air clean and safe, today announced that Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory released findings demonstrating Aura's effectiveness in purifying indoor air from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. After completing a trial, Aura's smart air purification system was found to destroy 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 including Delta variant particles within 60 minutes.

"The Innovative Bioanalysis Lab results only confirms what we've seen in other studies...Aura Air purifiers kill SARS-CoV-2," states Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "Through its high filtration levels, Aura Air is able to combat SARS-CoV-2 and the new Delta variant head on and offer the security needed to help the world to return to our daily routines while helping businesses recover from this devastating global pandemic."

In order to simulate real-life indoor spaces, tests were conducted in a controlled environment measuring 8 feet by 8 feet and 10 feet high to determine if the device reduces aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 efficiently. Air samples were collected at 0, 30 and 60 minutes of device operation. The trial was run by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory , a CAP and CLIA-accredited reference and bioanalytical laboratory which has CDC approval for BSL-3 safety level trials.

The results mirrored findings from an independent clinical trial at Sheba Medical Center, a leading Israeli medical facility ( one of the top 10 hospitals in the world ), where Aura Air successfully managed to filter and remove 99.9% of airborne coronavirus.

To view the full report, visit: https://aura-smart-air-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/AURA+AIR+-+AIR+PURIFIER+AGAINST+AEROSOLIZED+SARS-COV-2.pdf

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io .

Press contact:

Benny To, Illume PR for Aura Air

[email protected]

SOURCE Aura Air

Related Links

https://auraair.io/

