New Trimble Basis Software Captures Actual Workspace Utilization to Power Data-Driven Decisions

Integrated with Trimble's Space Management and Space Scheduling modules, Basis helps organizations to manage the workplace optimization process—from measuring actual utilization data and maintaining accurate floorplans, through to space planning, allocation of workspace, and easy space booking for a mobile workforce.

Built on an ISO 27001-accredited Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Trimble Basis can be scaled to fit an organization's requirements—from measuring workspace utilization on a few floors to an entire portfolio comprised of multiple buildings and millions of square feet.

Trimble Basis has a flexible application programming interface (API) that allows integration with a wide variety of occupancy sensors and indoor positioning systems to track space utilization. This 'mixed fleet' approach means users can select the type of sensors that best meet their needs across their entire real estate portfolio as opposed to having to settle for one type from a single vendor. Basis's robust API can extract utilization data from a broad combination of data sources, such as Beco.io, Density, Workplace Fabric and Current, powered by GE.

Unlike stand-alone space utilization solutions, Trimble Basis has the capability to ensure that the data it collects is always in sync with related building space information such as floorplans and models. This information is systematically archived in Basis along with other key details such as space type, capacity and size. The automation of this syncing process saves time and increases the accuracy of utilization reports.

Basis even allows organizations to display real-time space utilization on large-screen monitors positioned in the workplace. The software's LivePlan system enables staff to orient themselves and easily identify available meeting rooms and workspaces.

"Workplace dynamics are constantly changing. It's no longer enough for corporate real estate organizations to base important decisions on manual snapshot studies of workspace utilization," said David George, general manager of Real Estate & Workplace Solutions for Trimble Buildings. "They need to continually measure to maintain a complete picture of what is actually happening in their buildings. Trimble Basis also helps space managers make spaces work better for employees, providing the best possible workplace experience."

Availability

Trimble Basis is available now. For more information, visit: http://realestate.trimble.com/products/trimble-basis.

For a demonstration of Trimble's latest real estate and workplace management solutions, visit Trimble at the following upcoming industry events: Facilities Show in London, June 19-21; Workplace Strategy Summit in Sydney, August 21-22; and CoreNet Global EMEA Summit in Madrid, September 24-27.

About Trimble Buildings

Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for managing real estate portfolios, optimizing building construction projects and streamlining workplace operations. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. With the industry's only construction-ready BIM and full range of tools and content to streamline team collaboration, Trimble solutions make data from complex projects more meaningful and actionable to improve productivity and achieve operational excellence. For more information visit: buildings.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

