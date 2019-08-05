New Trinity Oaks Preserve Development Underway in Highland Lakes

ROUND MOUNTAIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 281 Round Mountain LLC announces the development of Trinity Oaks Preserve, the Texas Hill Country's newest master-planned, gated residential community. Located ten minutes south of Marble Falls along TX State Highway 281, Trinity Oaks Preserve aims to deliver ranch living on 3+ acres with a family-friendly lifestyle that is less than an hour commute to Austin and San Antonio. The 34-tract development is among the first to feature build-on-your-own homesite acreage with first class amenities, underground utilities, private water system access, curbed streets, high speed Internet connectivity and natural green belts.

Trinity Oaks Preserve aims to deliver Texas Hill Country ranch living on 3+ acres with a family-friendly lifestyle that is less than an hour commute to Austin and San Antonio. A large outdoor community pavilion, relaxing firepit area, BBQs, fully stocked fishing pond and plenty of green space are among the many amenities at Trinity Oaks Preserve, located in the Central Texas Hill Country region.

"The Austin and San Antonio job market is outpacing the housing supply at an unforeseen rate. Builders and residential developers are both having a difficult time keeping up with the demands of an increasing population. Now more than ever we are seeing a dramatic rise in the need for residential living options," said Grant Dean of Trinity Oaks Preserve.

Trinity Oaks Preserve is among several master planned communities slated for the Highland Lakes region, an area well known as a top travel destination and retirement hotspot. The region's pristine constant level lakes, resort golf lifestyle, award winning wineries and thriving economy have long lured newcomers to the region.

"We're excited to be among the first to offer acreage living along the centrally located HWY 281 corridor," said Travis Dean of Trinity Oaks Preserve. "A key feature that really sets Trinity Oaks Preserve apart is the ability to telecommute and work from home via High Speed Internet. We are the first to offer this level of connectivity in the area."

Nature and sustainability are at the heart of this safe and friendly golf cart community. State-of-the-art amenities planned for Trinity Oaks Preserve include a large outdoor pavilion, community firepits and BBQ's, a fully stocked fishing pond, organic gardens and native hiking trails. Two gated entrances are monitored 24/7 providing residents and guests secure access from HWY 281 and CR 305 (Old Marble Falls Rd.) Access to top medical service providers is four minutes away at the new Baylor Scott & White Marble Falls Medical Center, and award-winning education is offered at Marble Falls ISD and Johnson City ISD schools.

Father son team, Grant and Travis Dean, are spearheading the construction and development for Trinity Oaks Preserve. The Dean family has been involved with the Highland Lakes building industry for over 37 years. Key partners in the Trinity Oaks Preserve development include partial funding from FirstCapital Bank of Texas and architectural designs by Delineations.

Land tracts are currently for sale with pricing starting at $39,500 per acre. Property tours are offered daily via appointment. Visit www.TrinityOaksPreserve.com or call 830.637.0030 to find out more.

About 281 Round Mountain LLC

281 Round Mountain LLC is a premier privately held land developer located in Central Texas. 281 Round Mountain LLC is recognized for expertise in the development and management operations of residential land properties in the Texas Hill Country region. 281 Round Mountain LLC is headquartered in Marble Falls, TX. More information is available by visiting www.TrinityOaksPreserve.com

