New Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer Brings Speed and High Performance to Routine Laboratories

The Thermo Scientific TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer is designed for applications that demand an optimal blend of speed, robustness and sensitivity for quantitation of hundreds of compounds, in any matrix, by users with varying levels of expertise. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing the new instrument during the 66th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference, held June 3-7, in the Sapphire Ballroom ABEF at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego.

"Analytical scientists in food and environmental markets face ever-increasing demands for higher productivity and data quality," said Evett Kruka, vice president and general manager, life science mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. "The TSQ Fortis mass spectrometer broadens our triple quadrupole portfolio, giving users a robust instrument that lets them answer more complex questions per sample with the high quality and confidence they need."

The new TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer features:

Active Ion Management Plus , which enables high precision for every molecule type in complex matrices

Selected reaction monitoring capability with ion transmission efficiency, which is designed for simultaneous, reliable quantitation of all components in a complex matrix for high instrument throughput

Novel ion optics design, which provides simple, tool-free maintenance

Matrix Separator Ion Guide, for maximum robustness while minimizing ion loss

Easy-to-use workflows, offering efficiency without compromising data quality from sample injection to report generation

Intuitive drag-and-drop method editor software, for simple method development and operation through application-based templates

The TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole MS is part of a family of Thermo Scientific triple quadrupole mass spectrometers, which includes the Thermo Scientific TSQ Altis and TSQ Quantis Triple Quadrupole MS, both launched last year. The platform is built on a foundation of shared hardware and software components and can be paired with a range of high performance Thermo Scientific liquid chromatography systems, enabling customers to go from single-sample-based experiments to validation to routine high-volume screening and quantification.

