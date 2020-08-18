New Tritium DC Fast Charger Powers Electric Vehicles to 80 Percent in 15 Minutes

Not only does the RT175-S make the charging experience more convenient than ever, but the technology serves modern vehicle class fleets that previously were unattainable with other industry charging solutions. This unit provides a powerful 175kW charge through an elegant and compact design, making it an economical solution for sites where limited space for charging is available.

"The RT175-S is groundbreaking technology for the market. With more than 1.5 million EVs on the road in the U.S., this charger is a perfect solution to grow charging infrastructure and further the transition to electrified transportation," said Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium. "The RT175-S is the ideal solution for high population areas and can easily be adopted for highway rest stop, fuel stations, municipalities, utilities, fleets, retail, education, destination centers, and heavy infrastructure such as mining and ports."

The RT175-S is easy to install, boasts a power efficiency averaging 95 percent and is IP65 rated, providing cost savings and optimal functionality in a wide range of environmental conditions. Like other Tritium chargers, this fast charger has a small footprint and is liquid-cooled, featuring tilt sensors for additional safety.

"This technology requires minimal maintenance, maximizes uptime and has a secure payment system that allows customers to feel at ease when using the charger," said Dave Finn, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Tritium. "With the RT175-S, EV drivers will soon have a new level of energy freedom, finding more charging installations in convenient locations where they live, work and travel."

This fast charger with its all-in-one isolated power unit and integrated reinforced isolating transformer allows for continuous 175kW operation at 104°F/40degC and 150kW operation at 122°F/50degC. Optional features include cold weather kit for operation down to -22°F/-30degC, escutcheon panel with interlocked pad lockable isolator for added safety, increased SCCR to 100kA for grid connection with high available fault currents and site power management and load balancing for multiple charger sites. It offers quick and secure payment methods for EV drivers, with credit card compatibility integrated with distinct payment models, including fixed price charging, pre-authorized/post settlement variable pricing and charges based on elapsed time for kWh consumed.

About Tritium

Tritium is an industry leading technology solutions partner for charging infrastructure. We design and manufacture cutting-edge DC fast charging hardware and offer a range of innovative technology-engineered solutions for robust connectivity. Driven by a mission to provide energy freedom through a vision of DC charging everywhere, Tritium is pursuing a world where drivers can go as far as they want, wherever they want.

Tritium has deployed over 4,500 charging stations in 38 countries and provided over 600,000+ charging sessions. Their award-winning chargers have been installed across the globe for customers like Nissan, ENEL X, Honda, NASA Visitor Center, Topgolf, Circle-K, Harley-Davidson, IONITY, CalTech, Speedy's convenience stores, Shell/Greenlots and many others.

With offices in the U.S., Australia and the Netherlands, Tritium is driving the global transition to e-mobility. For more information, visit https://www.tritium.com.au

SOURCE Tritium