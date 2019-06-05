New True Spec Golf Studio Opens at The Greenbrier

True Spec Greenbrier features a spacious covered-outdoor hitting bay, a pristine short game facility and Trackman club fitting technology. The studio's fitting matrix has more than 30,000 club head and shaft combinations from all major equipment manufacturers, and each club fit at True Spec Greenbrier is hand-built in its Scottsdale, Arizona, build shop.

"The Greenbrier is rich in history and boasts one of the best golf facilities in the world," said True Spec CEO Hoyt McGarity. "As the industry leader in custom club fitting, it made sense for us to open a studio at this location. I'm excited to bring our unparalleled fitting experience to guests and members of the resort."

The Greenbrier is a luxury resort located in the breathtaking Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia. Named "America's Resort," The Greenbrier is a National Historic Landmark. For more than a century, The Greenbrier has been synonymous with world class golf. The resort is home to a collection of golf courses unlike any other in the world, an award-winning pro shop and full practice facility. The Greenbrier is also host to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, an annual PGA TOUR FedExCup stop.

"We are thrilled to partner with True Spec Golf to offer guests and members at The Greenbrier a groundbreaking opportunity," said Robert Harris, Vice President of Golf at The Greenbrier. "Combining the wonderful golf tradition at America's Resort™ with True Spec's revolutionary system of golf club fitting provides an experience we know our golfers will love. Golfers of every level will benefit, and it will all take place at The Greenbrier Golf Academy, designed by golf legend Sam Snead."

Through the combination of highly-trained professional staff, industry-leading technology, top equipment brands, and a detailed build process, True Spec ensures that your new clubs will have you playing your best golf. Fitting service pricing ranges from $125 to $450 per session, based on the fitting type.

To celebrate the opening of True Spec Greenbrier, the new studio will be offering 50% off all fittings through July 31, 2019.

To book your fitting, visit www.truespecgolf.com/get-fit. To learn more about The Greenbrier, visit www.greenbrier.com.

ABOUT TRUE SPEC GOLF

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has over 20 studios around the world. True Spec Golf's fitting matrix stocks more than 30,000 combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Its expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. The company strives to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, True Spec Golf was acquired by Emigrant Savings Bank, owned by golf entrepreneur, business leader and philanthropist, Howard Milstein. True Spec Golf is part of Milstein's 8AM Golf family of companies, which includes: the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Hall of Fame golfer Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com; legendary club maker Miura Golf; Club Conex, the global leader in adjustable golf club adaptor systems; and GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf.

For more information, visit www.truespecgolf.com.

ABOUT THE GREENBRIER

The Greenbrier is a distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It is best known as "America's Resort." With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier's breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities, including professional indoor and outdoor tennis, Off-Road Driving and Falconry. America's only private casino features table games, slot machines and the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier's full-service, 40,000-square-foot world-renowned spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious mineral spas in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of 36 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection features 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948, and The Greenbrier Sporting Club is the pinnacle of luxury real estate, offering exclusive home sites within distinctive neighborhoods across The Greenbrier estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @The_Greenbrier or on Instagram at the greenbrier.

Contact:

PRCG|Haggerty

(212) 683-8100

Isaac Benjamin ibenjamin@prcg.com

SOURCE True Spec Golf