New Trunk Club Survey Finds Surprising Reason Americans Skip The Gym In The New Year

As part of the launch, Trunk Club conducted a survey outlining some of the surprising reasons people skip the gym in the New Year. According to the new research, Americans miss over a third of their planned workouts. One main reason identified through the poll was that Americans miss a ton of workouts because they have trouble finding activewear they actually like.

"Dressing for a workout should be the least stressful aspect of fitness. There's an overwhelming number of activewear brands to choose from and the options can vary depending on the type of workout you're interested in," shared Maggie Mee, head of merchandising for Trunk Club. "Our stylists work closely with each customer to identify pieces that fit their lifestyle, budget and fitness preferences."

Having trendy and functional activewear is a big factor for active Americans, as 69% worry that others will judge them for not dressing fashionably when exercising.

Unfortunately, 67% of respondents feel their current activewear is lacking big time, and 32% say it's a big reason they stay home on gym day.

Other reasons for skipping out on a solid sweat sesh include being all out of clean workout wear (31%), not just feeling up to it (30%), feeling under the weather (29%), work stress and deadlines (29%), and staying up too late the night before (30%).

The study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Trunk Club looked at the workout excuses among 2,000 Americans and found 71% don't even make an effort to prioritize exercising when the temperature begins to dip.

In fact, two in five miss workouts because they are too busy to find the time to break a sweat.

Excuses for not making it to the gym are all too common. Thirty-six percent of those studied said they've blamed the inclement weather as a reason for missing out on an exercise class while a further 35% claimed they were just too tired.

Fifty-five percent avoid getting a workout in because they struggle to find time during the holiday mayhem to break a sweat at the gym.

But that's not all that stops Americans from getting those workouts in during the brutal cold months. Fifty-three percent make the excuse of repeatedly telling themselves they'll start again tomorrow -- but never actually make it.

Half of those studied make the excuse of lacking warm workout gear to wear while a further 71% say that if they had better workout clothing, they would exercise more frequently.

In an attempt to maintain their new, healthy exercise resolutions, 54% of those surveyed bought new workout clothes and sneakers to encourage themselves to keep their exercise routine even as the weather takes a cold turn.

