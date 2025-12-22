New Truth Initiative Survey Indicates Most Young People Who Use Nicotine Say 2026 Is Their Year to Quit

Data show 67% of young adults currently using nicotine plan to quit for the new year, even as bigger, cheaper, and more potent illegal vaping products fuel deeper dependence

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Truth Initiative, the nation's largest nonprofit public health organization committed to ending youth and young adult nicotine addiction, found that 67% of nicotine users ages 18–24 plan to quit for the New Year, signaling a movement to break free from nicotine addiction. Their top motivators for quitting: physical and mental health. The findings underscore the need for accessible, proven-effective quitting resources like EX Program from Truth Initiative that help young people follow through on their quitting goals.

Today's nicotine landscape looks dramatically different than it did just a few years ago. Products are bigger, cheaper, and more potent than ever before. Truth Initiative research shows that between 2017 and 2022, disposable e-cigarettes nearly tripled in nicotine strength, quintupled in e-liquid capacity, and dropped in price by nearly 70%. The vast majority of these products do not have FDA authorization, making their presence on the market illegal.

At the same time, new research shows that the share of daily middle and high school e-cigarette users who attempted to quit but were unable to rose from 28.2% to 53% between 2020 and 2024, and a Truth Initiative study of teens who vape indicated that 76% vaped within 30 minutes of waking up — pointing to signs of growing nicotine dependence. There has been a significant increase in dual and polyuse of tobacco and nicotine products among young people aged 15–24 years (with dual use of e-cigarettes and combustible tobacco products being the most prevalent), potentially exposing youth and young adults to increased negative health effects.

Nicotine can harm developing brains, and nicotine addiction can amplify feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress — a particular concern for youth already struggling with mental health issues. Nicotine use by young people may put them at higher risk for addiction to other substances and could open them up to riskier behaviors in the future. For example, research shows that adolescents who have used e-cigarettes are significantly more likely to report cannabis use in the future compared with those who have not used e-cigarettes.

Together, these trends show that quitting has never been more complex and access to quitting support has never been more urgent, especially for young people.

"Young people want to quit, but they're trying to break free in a market flooded with bigger, cheaper and more potent products designed to deepen addiction," said Kathy Crosby, CEO and President of Truth Initiative. "Given we know that nicotine dependence can amplify feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress, it's important that young people understand that quitting nicotine doesn't mean giving something up — it's about taking back control, feeling better every day and being more like yourself again. A new year is a powerful moment, and with the right support, young people don't have to do this alone."

The Quit Collective: Real People, Real Change

Creators and online influencers are taking to social media to transparently #QuitNic with their followers. Building on that momentum, Truth Initiative created the Quit Collective to inspire and support young people on their quit journeys. This group of 28 creators and influencers, including Isabelle "Izzy" Graff, Andy Koh, and Hyram Yarbro share personal stories of quitting nicotine and overcoming addiction.

"I'm sharing my story because I know how hard quitting nicotine can be," said Hyram Yarbro. "I knew I couldn't quit cold turkey and wanted to approach my journey with compassion towards myself instead of guilt. Using EX Program was incredibly helpful, giving me the support, guidance, and community I needed. Since quitting, I've felt more like me again — with more energy, less anxiety, and better sleep."

These creators reach millions across platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, showing that quitting is possible, relatable, and worth it. Since the Collective launched, its members have helped enroll nearly 2,000 young people each week into EX Program.

Resources to Help Young People Outsmart Nicotine

Truth Initiative is offering resources to help young people stick to their resolutions and build on its Outsmart Nicotine campaign. Launched in 2024, the campaign introduces young people to EX Program and drives awareness of the resource through a series of ads that celebrate the everyday victories that lead to breaking free from nicotine addiction for good.

EX Program by Truth Initiative, developed with Mayo Clinic, provides personalized quit plans, interactive text messaging, and peer community support. The program has been proven effective in the first randomized clinical trials of nicotine vaping cessation among adolescents and young adults, increasing the odds of quitting by up to 40% compared to a control group.

On average, more than 60% of people enrolling in EX Program are young people ages 13-24. Among these young people who enrolled in the past year, 93% were registering to quit vaping; 5% to quit smoking; 2% other.

Anyone ready to start their quitting journey can take the first step today by visiting exprogram.com or texting EXPROGRAM to 88709 for free, proven quit support.

