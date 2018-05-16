New TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Makes Waves along Fort Lauderdale's Marina

Celebrating the spirit of the urban traveler, TRYP by Wyndham hotels make it possible for guests to uncover a destination's authentic, local culture. Fort Lauderdale, a flourishing travel destination with an ever-growing airport, cruise port and convention center, inspired the hotel's nautical design incorporating nods to the local marine life and sailing culture. The hotel also features original artwork of South Florida's underwater splendor by noted marine ecologist and photographer Richard Murphy.

"Symbolized by the picturesque surrounding marina, Fort Lauderdale is a city famous for beautiful beaches, boating canals and upscale dining and boutiques," said Kate Ashton, senior vice president, TRYP by Wyndham. "Offering a true glimpse into that seafaring style, TRYP by Wyndham Maritime Fort Lauderdale personifies the destination through nautical design, marina-centered amenities and local sea-inspired fare."

The 150-room, new construction hotel is situated on 25 acres with easy access to boat charters, slip rentals and a cabana-lined pool and outdoor deck. Guests can enjoy relaxing at the Zen Tea garden and koi pond and nibbling on small plates at the hotel's European-style tapas bar - a trademark of the TRYP brand - featuring 11 aquariums housing local marine life.

Flourishing in Florida

TRYP by Wyndham Maritime Fort Lauderdale is the seventh U.S. location for the brand and the third location in Florida, joining recently opened locations in Miami's Bay Harbor and St. Augustine. Florida continues to be a hot destination for the Mediterranean-born brand, with multiple locations in the pipeline including Coral Gables, Orlando, Kissimmee and an additional Miami location.

TRYP by Wyndham recently opened hotels in Newark, N.J., and College Station, Texas. The brand's global pipeline includes approximately 29 hotels and more than 4,000 rooms in locations like Long Island City, N.Y.; El Paso, Texas; Macon, Georgia; and Pittsburgh, Penn.

Hotels participate in the simple-to-use, revolutionary Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group. Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards offers members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About TRYP by Wyndham

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, TRYP by Wyndham® represents more than 100 hotels and nearly 17,000 rooms across the world. The brand caters to business and leisure travelers in cosmopolitan cities including Madrid and Barcelona in Spain; Paris, France; Lisbon, Portugal; Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Brisbane, Australia and New York City, U.S. Powered by the city, the brand celebrates openly displaying passion for the cities in which its hotels are located. Reservations and information are available by visiting www.tryphotels.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tryp-by-wyndham-hotel-makes-waves-along-fort-lauderdales-marina-300648976.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotel Group

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamworldwide.com

