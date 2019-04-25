New Tucson Community with Homes from the Upper $200s

TUCSON, Ariz., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Arroyo Nopal, a new Tucson community showcasing homes from the upper $200s.

Event details RichmondAmerican.com/ANGO

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for this new community, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, face painting for kids and tours of Richmond American's newest Tucson plans.

More about Arroyo Nopal RichmondAmerican.com/AN

New single- and two-story homes from the upper $200s

Six versatile floor plans to choose from

Hundreds of design and structural personalization options

Complimentary design assistance at our Home Gallery™

Located in the popular Marana school district

Within walking distance of Mountain View High School

Easy access to I-10

Arroyo Nopal is located at 8018 N. Purple Aster Place, Tucson, AZ 85742

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

