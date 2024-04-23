New Tupperware® WowPop Popcorn Maker and Ultimate Silicone Bags Win International Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware has earned two new recognitions for innovation in product design - receiving the internationally prestigious Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design - for the new Tupperware® WowPop microwave popcorn maker and the new collection of Tupperware® Ultimate silicone slim bags.

Judged by an international panel of experts in the field of product and brand design, the "Red Dot" distinction has become one of the most sought-after seals of quality for excellence in product designs worldwide.

The Tupperware® WowPop microwave popcorn maker allows consumers to create gourmet popcorn with beginner-level effort. Its collapsible silicone design saves space and its glass insert ensures even and efficient popping. Best of all, you can find 28 amazing recipes to spark your creativity in the kitchen on Tupperware.com. The Tupperware® Ultimate silicone slim bags are crafted to seamlessly slip into or hook onto your on-the-go bag, tuck away in the freezer or pantry, effortlessly fitting into compact spaces and preserving contents. These versatile, leak-proof, and reusable bags empower you to travel, organize, and transition from freezer to microwave, all in one! Get yours at Tupperware.com or by connecting with your independent Tupperware® representative and get the party started!

"I'm so proud of our engineering, design and marketing teams for receiving this well-deserved recognition for our innovation. We have a robust portfolio of beloved products and the Wow Pop and Ultimate silicone bags are quickly becoming fan favorites," said Tupperware Chief Commercial Officer Samantha Lomow.

The Tupperware® WowPop microwave popcorn maker allows consumers to create gourmet popcorn with beginner-level effort. Its collapsible silicone design saves space and its glass insert ensures even and efficient popping. Best of all, you can find 28 amazing recipes to spark your creativity in the kitchen on Tupperware.com.

The Ultimate silicone slim bags are crafted to seamlessly slip into or hook onto your on-the-go bag, tuck away in the freezer or pantry, effortlessly fitting into compact spaces and preserving contents. These versatile, leak-proof, and reusable bags empower you to travel, organize, and transition from freezer to microwave, all in one!

Recognized for our robust portfolio of innovative products, Tupperware has received more than 300 product design awards, including 66 Red Dot awards for popular favorites, including the Tupperware® Ultimate Silicone Bags, Xploris® Thermal Range, SuperSonic™ Choppers, MicroPro® Grill, Bread Saver, Modular Mates® Gen II Food Storage, Microwave Pressure Cooker 3L, Silicone Baking Forms, and many more.

Head to www.tupperware.com to shop online or through your independent sales consultant.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Recently named to Newsweek's Top 13 Most Trustworthy Consumer Goods Companies, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) invented a solution to food waste, empowered female entrepreneurship through social selling and made the home party famous, and is as relevant today as when it was founded in 1946.

Tupperware is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of authentic, high-quality and ingeniously innovative products that people love and trust. The Tupperware® brand became a part of the fabric of Americana and is now famous around the globe.

Our products spark celebrations of food, family and friends at home and on the go in 70 countries through our entrepreneurial sales teams and retail locations worldwide.

With a purpose of bringing people together to change lives, from what they are now to how much more they could be, we live and work as One Tupperware, One Brand, One Community, One Party!

For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. See our full line of products by visiting www.tupperware.com, or by connecting with your independent Tupperware® representative and get the party started!

For more information, contact Tammy Snook Quezada at [email protected].

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation