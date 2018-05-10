New TV Ad Highlights Trump and Giuliani's Contempt for Our Democracy

"The alarming events in Donald Trump's White House since Giuliani joined his team are further proof that he thinks that he's above the law," said Steyer. "Trump is normalizing a disturbing pattern of deceit like no other president before him. We, the American people, demand immediate accountability on his obvious abuse of power, exploitation of public trust, and illegal business dealings with foreign governments."

Steyer launched the Need to Impeach campaign on October 20, 2017 through national television and social media ads. More than 5.2 million people have since signed on to support the campaign, creating a digital army that several political strategists call one of the most powerful political tools in the Democratic party. So far, eight national commercials—including one in Spanish—have aired, reaching more than two billion television viewers and more than 454 million people through social media.

